With the modern-day Call of Duty: Warzone setting now dead and gone, Warzone Pacific looks to put a heavy emphasis on its World War II period. The biggest indicator of this is its Vanguard Royale mode which only allows players to have loadouts with weapons, gear, and machinery, primarily seen in the 1940s. This ultimately means that you’ll have to rework most of your classes, as several of Warzone’s past killstreaks, guns, and even grenades will be banned from Vanguard Royale — but can still be used in other modes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO