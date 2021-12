Fans of SaGa Frontier and Romancing SaGa have something to look forward to -- a new SaGa game is in development and is expected to be officially announced in 2022. As far as JRPG franchises go, the SaGa series is somewhat neglected in the West. We've gotten a handful of games such as an English translation of Romancing SaGa 2 for the PS Vita and SaGa Scarlet, but it doesn't have quite the same level of popularity as other titles Square Enix announced earlier this year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO