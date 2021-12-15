Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker — Ktisis Hyperboreia guide

After six years, Halo Infinite is out. Both its online multiplayer and full campaign are available to play, and the word is that it’s a great package overall. There is still some work to be done, and features to be implemented, but things are at last looking up for the Master Chief. Halo Infinite takes place more than a year after Halo 5: Guardians. The Chief finds himself stranded on a Banished-controlled Zeta Halo. He teams up with a familiar-looking AI, called the Weapon. They, along with the Pelican pilot Echo 216, fight to regain control of the ring while rescuing scattered UNSC marines. There are dangers and mysteries luring around every corner. And, of course, plenty of hidden secrets. Here is our Halo Infinite guides and features hub to help introduce you to the world and discover some things it hides.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO