Video Games

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker — Ktisis Hyperboreia guide

By Tim McDonald
pcinvasion.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd now, in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, we start reaching the point where pretty much every dungeon or Trial name winds up at least hinting at spoilers. This Endwalker – Ktisis Hyperboreia guide is no different. While I won’t be talking about what’s to come, everything that’s happened...

www.pcinvasion.com

gamesasylum.com

Out this week: Halo Infinite, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, Transient: Extended Edition, Evercade VS, Monopoly Madness, more

This time last year, the world was counting down the hours until Cyberpunk 2077. One of the most anticipated games of all time, it promised much but delivered little. Well, outside of amusing glitch compilation videos. This year, Halo Infinite fills the same slot – another big-budget blockbuster with a troubled development.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Final Fantasy XIV Mare Lamentorum Aether Currents Guide

This is it, the Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker area that many people have been waiting for. Mare Lamentorum, the part of Eorzea’s moon that you visit, looks like it’ll be quite awkward to explore at first. However, the process of collecting its Aether Currents and unlocking flying is actually not too bad — most of them are found within the north side of the zone. In this guide, we’ll direct you through finding each Aether Current found in the desolate sands of the moon. In this guide, we’ll show you every Mare Lamentorum Aether Location so you can easily grab them all.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Shadow of Mordor creators reveal an open-world Wonder Woman game

Out of all the “WORLD PREMIERE” announcements that came out of The Game Awards last week, the one from Monolith Productions ranked as among the most surprising. The studio that brought us the two excellent Middle-earth: Shadow games has shifted its lidless eye to the DC Universe. Monolith and Warner Bros. Games have announced an open-world Wonder Woman game, and brought a teaser trailer along for your viewing pleasure.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fatesworn expansion out today on PC

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, the remastered version of the original reckoning, received its first expansion today, Fatesworn. A new enemy threatens Amalur. It’s up to you, the Fateless One, to wade into the chaos and, once again, be the hero of the realm. Or the kingdoms. There’s a load of new content to enjoy, plus you’ll get some new tools to help you with your quest.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#Greek
pcinvasion.com

Dolmen preview — Even more sci-fi Souls

Dark Souls gave way to The Surge. The Surge gave way to Hellpoint. Now, Dolmen is here to give us yet another sci-fi Souls-like. The game is set for release next year, and I got to take a hard look at an early build to see what sort of horrible deaths await players when it becomes available. This preview build features an early area, plus a teleport to a mid-game section after beating a boss. There’s another boss at the end of that, so my playtime here won’t exactly paint a complete picture.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok expansion arrives March 2022

Earlier today, Ubisoft announced the latest expansion planned for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, titled Dawn of Ragnarok. This new DLC will see players encounter Norse gods and take on the role of Odin as war rages across Svartalfheim. This is poised to be the most ambitious expansion for the series yet, and will release on March 10, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Destiny 2: Dawning 2021 guide — Rite of Dawning quest

Destiny 2‘s annual holiday event is now available. Upon talking to Eva Levante in the Tower, you’ll receive a couple of quests. One of these is called the Rite of Dawning. Here’s our Destiny 2 guide to help you complete the Rite of Dawning quest. Note: For...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

The System Shock remake to release on PC next year

While it looked like the System Shock remake would release a bit sooner a while back, we’re going to have to wait a bit longer to see what exactly Nightdive Studio is up to when it finally drops us into its freshly updated sci-fi horrorscape. The game has been given a release window for 2022, so we’ll be seeing it sometime next year.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Halo Infinite: Guides and features hub

After six years, Halo Infinite is out. Both its online multiplayer and full campaign are available to play, and the word is that it’s a great package overall. There is still some work to be done, and features to be implemented, but things are at last looking up for the Master Chief. Halo Infinite takes place more than a year after Halo 5: Guardians. The Chief finds himself stranded on a Banished-controlled Zeta Halo. He teams up with a familiar-looking AI, called the Weapon. They, along with the Pelican pilot Echo 216, fight to regain control of the ring while rescuing scattered UNSC marines. There are dangers and mysteries luring around every corner. And, of course, plenty of hidden secrets. Here is our Halo Infinite guides and features hub to help introduce you to the world and discover some things it hides.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Warframe enters a new chapter today with the release of The New War expansion

It’s a momentous day for Warframe fans. Today, the free-to-play online action game receives its biggest update ever. The release of The New War expansion adds a lot of new content to Warframe, including weapons, a new Warframe, a new Prime Warframe, new Prime weapons, new playable characters, and the culmination of the main campaign. It’s taken many years to get to this point. But players will finally get the chance to confront their former mentor, the Lotus.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Ubisoft confirms that a Splinter Cell remake is in the works

Sam Fisher is coming back. Well, in a way. Ubisoft has officially announced that a Splinter Cell remake is in production at its Toronto studio, which was behind 2013’s Blacklist. The game is still in very early production, and the company is seeking out developers to bolster the team. Ubisoft plans to basically rebuild the game “from the ground up” without toying with the formula.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade review — Echoes of the Past

Looking at it from a financial and fan service angle, Square Enix returning to the well of (arguably) its most-loved game makes sense. Fans get to spend dozens of hours diving deeply into a world they’ve been enthralled with for decades, and Square Enix gets to sell them multiple highly-anticipated games. There’s no worrying about whether anything will resonate with players or catch on. This is already a proven thing. Of course, it all depends on the product being good. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade isn’t just good, though — it’s fantastic. So that’s the best way to shut off any internal brain alarms.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Total War Saga: Troy – Rhesus and Memnon DLC — Is it worth it?

When the Mythos expansion came out a couple of months ago, I thought that was it for Total War Saga: Troy. Indeed, I had considered it the complete experience for those who want the most out of the game. Little did I know that we’d see two more characters with the new Total War Saga: Troy – Rhesus & Memnon DLC. It releases today via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Firewatch and Mortal Kombat 11 lead the final games for PC Game Pass in December

Nothing makes me warm and fuzzy like the holiday season. However, a good list of games to try out is always second best. PC Game Pass is pushing out one final round of games for December 2021, and a few of them are quite great. Mortal Kombat 11, which exploded onto the fighting game scene in 2019 (probably in a shower of guts), leads the charge. It’s paired with the excellent Firewatch, along with Broken Age and The Gunk. Unfortunately, the first two Yakuza remakes and the series prequel are on their way out of PC Game Pass at the end of the month.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: What Dreams May Come Light puzzle guide

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has the Cave of Gold Light puzzle that you need to solve in What Dreams May Come. This is the fourth part of A Fated Encounter, the Isle of Skye quest arc. Our guide helps you with the Light puzzle solution so you can find the artifact that Kassandra is looking for.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — How to get the Hero’s Sword

As you explore the Isle of Skye as Eivor, you’ll find various treasures and collectibles. These include the Hero’s Sword, a new weapon that your Viking character can wield. Here’s our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Crossover Story guide to help you get the Hero’s Sword in the Isle of Skye region.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance gets a surprise PC release today

Wizards of the Coast and Interplay Entertainment unexpectedly announced that Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance (yep, the one from 20 years ago) will release on PC… today. Not to be confused with Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, which disappointed earlier this year, Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance was recently re-released for consoles. But this is the first time it will be available to play on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

An Inscryption update will turn it into an endless roguelite

My favorite part of Inscryption was the beginning of the game, where you end up trapped in Leshy’s Cabin, forced to play a card game where you and your opponents get progressively stronger. The increasing power levels are my favorite part in any roguelite, like all the broken item combinations in The Binding of Isaac, or simply creating a megadeath card in this game. But once you clear that part of the game, Inscryption evolves into something odd and uncontrollable. Something that I didn’t particularly enjoy as much. But now, a solution is here, in the form of Inscryption: Kaycee’s Mod.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Back 4 Blood December update is out, bringing offline campaign progression

Back 4 Blood got its anticipated December update today, finally allowing players to enjoy the campaign offline with progression unimpeded. However, that change is merely the tip of the corpse pile. The update is massive, including a new card type, a seasonal holiday event, and three new cards. The meat of the patch consists of bug fixes and changes, with a focus on the campaign mode. It also updates how Special Ridden spawn into the game, decreasing their numbers and adding a cooldown.
VIDEO GAMES

