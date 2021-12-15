ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ian Baraclough signs new Northern Ireland deal

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has signed a two-year contract...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
travelmole.com

Northern Ireland Covid passports now enforceable

Hospitality venues across Northern Ireland must check Covid-19 passports from today or face fines of up to £10,000. Covid-19 passports are now legally enforceable to ‘help limit the transmission of Covid-19 in higher risk settings.’. It will impact pubs, clubs and licenced restaurants, plus cinemas and theatres. Customers...
WORLD
The Independent

Premier League managers to discuss Covid-19 crisis at Monday meeting

Premier League managers will convene on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is on a knife edge.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled matches have already been postponed due to positive Covid tests, and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle the club bosses’ “concerns and unanswered questions”, in particular around the criteria used by the Premier League board to grant approval to a postponement.Magpies manager Howe is worried the incomplete fixture list makes the league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Baraclough
The Independent

Sergio Aguero thanks his well-wishers – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 16.FootballSergio Aguero thanked all his well-wishers.Yesterday was an emotional day. I want to thank you for the supportive, loving messages that I've received and I'm still receiving. You give me the strength for all things to come ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dTHUBQj5o6— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 16, 2021Alexandre Lacazette bemoaned his penalty miss.Tough to take but that was a great game and you fans make all the difference 🔴♣️ pic.twitter.com/nGkILcDzt3— Alexandre...
TENNIS
fourfourtwo.com

Jarrad Branthwaite punishes Chelsea as Everton snatch point at Stamford Bridge

Profligate Chelsea conceded vital ground in the Premier League title race by slipping to a sub-standard 1-1 draw with callow Everton at Stamford Bridge. Teenage defender Jarrad Branthwaite netted his first Everton goal to plunder a draw for the injury-hit Toffees, stunning a Chelsea outfit missing a clutch of senior players through Covid-19.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
fourfourtwo.com

England enthral, crowds come back and breakaway bid blunted in eventful 2021

As the crowds returned to football in 2021, so to did England’s love for its national team. It was a year that began with lockdown restrictions and the cold sight of games behind closed doors but, by midsummer, joy abounded as Gareth Southgate led his impressive team on a glorious march to the Euro 2020 final.
SOCCER
Mount Royal Soccer

Northern Ireland to Learn of Nations League Fate Today

Pot 2 - Greece, Belarus, Luxembourg, North Macedonia. Pot 4 - Gibraltar, Faroe Islands, Kazakhstan or Moldova and Cyprus or Estonia. Pot 4 comprises each of the promoted sides from last edition’s Group D, although two of those will not be decided until March. There’s plenty of tricky, although...
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

Continued progress means England can look back at 2021 with great satisfaction

England can reflect on arguably their best year of international football outside of 1966 as 2021 draws to a close. The Three Lions came within a penalty shoot-out of only their second major trophy, matched their highest ever FIFA world ranking and both scored more goals and kept more clean sheets than ever before – admittedly while playing two more matches than their previous high.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Robbie Neilson tells Hearts to cement themselves in third place

Robbie Neilson has urged Hearts to tighten their grip on third place in the cinch Premiership over the festive period. The Tynecastle side have four games remaining before the winter break and, with three of them against the league’s bottom three teams – Dundee, Ross County and St Johnstone – the manager senses a chance for his side to increase the five-point advantage they currently hold over Dundee United and Motherwell.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Walsall defender Emmanuel Monthe given seven-match ban for homophobic comment

Walsall defender Emmanuel Monthe has been suspended for seven games by the Football Association for making a homophobic comment to an opposition player while playing for Tranmere last season. Monthe has also been fined £1,200 and ordered to attend an educational course after abusing a Forest Green player in Rovers’...
SOCIETY
fourfourtwo.com

Dundee Utd confident of Covid containment as shutdown call gets little support

Dundee United are confident they have contained a Covid-19 outbreak as David Martindale’s calls for a two-week Scottish football shutdown got little support. The Livingston manager claimed the cinch Premiership should bring forward its winter break after United reported positive cases and St Johnstone lost Chris Kane to new isolation rules for household cases.
SOCCER
AFP

Arsenal thrive despite Aubameyang row as Premier League's Covid crisis deepens

Arsenal showed they can thrive without axed star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the Gunners moved into fourth place in the Premier League with a 2-0 win against West Ham, while the top-flight's coronavirus crisis deepened on Wednesday. Arsenal are one point above fifth-placed West Ham after a second successive victory eased the drama surrounding Mikel Arteta's decision to strip Gabon forward Aubameyang of the club captaincy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Joe Newell knows the significance of a Hibernian victory at Hampden on Sunday

Hibernian midfielder Joe Newell does not expect caretaker manager David Gray to regale his players with stories of his Hampden heroics ahead of the Premier Sports Cup final. But Newell has witnessed the adulation directed towards Gray enough times to appreciate the reverence awaiting them if they add to the club’s trophy haul on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

All you need to know as Covid outbreaks hit Premier League and EFL fixtures

Four of this week’s Premier League matches have so far been postponed due to Covid-19 infections but for the time being at least, the league has said the show will go on. Here the PA news agency looks at which games have gone, what the rules say about postponement and the steps the clubs are taking to try to keep matches on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Scotland manager Steve Clarke planning to defeat Ukraine three times in 2022

Scotland manager Steve Clarke is intent on inflicting three defeats on Ukraine in 2022 after being pitted against them in the UEFA Nations League. The Scots were already due to face the Euro 2020 quarter-finalists in a World Cup play-off semi-final at Hampden. And now they will meet them twice more within a matter of months after being drawn alongside Ukraine, the Republic of Ireland and Armenia in Thursday’s Nations League draw.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Gareth Southgate keen to test England against European heavyweights

Gareth Southgate says the “fire is burning” inside his England players as they prepare to face two European heavyweights in the build-up to next year’s World Cup. The Three Lions will have the opportunity to exact revenge on Italy in next year’s Nations League, after the Azzurri denied England on penalties in the Euro 2020 final in July.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy