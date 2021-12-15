Watch: Travis Hunter Selects Jackson State, Deion Sanders

Travis Hunter selects Jackson State University.

Deion Sanders and Jackson State pulled off the major recruiting coup by landing wide receiver Travis Hunter!

"I feel like I'm the best guy in the class," Hunter says . "I feel like I can do anything you need me to do. I can impact a team in multiple ways, by playing offense and defense.

"I think I'll be the best to ever do it, the best to play two ways."

Today, Travis Hunter flipped his earlier commitment to Florida State and decided to sign with Jackson State University. Hunter was the No. 1 player in the country on most schools and recruiting analysts' boards. The Suwanee, Georgia native will head to Jackson State and connect with quarterback and 2021 Jerry Rice Award winner Shedeur Sanders.

The pair should make the "New Kings of the SWAC" a formidable powerhouse in the SWAC and the FCS.

SI All-American Evaluation (John Garcia)

Rare. It fits Hunter's description just about across the board in every type of football setting. There are many great two-way prospects in the class of 2022, even among wide receiver/defensive back types, but the only one with the chance to sit atop a ranking at either spot would be the Florida State commitment. Valuing the floor and college production, our staff feels better with the offensive projection for the dynamic athlete at this time. Hunter offers generational juice at every level of the defense as a wide receiver.

He is a nightmare to track at the line due to superb quickness, often displays elite speed and flashes some of the best body control and ball skill combinations one could imagine. When he's not creating ideal separation with his stop-start twitch, which isn't easy to find on tape or in person, he offers a wide catch radius and margin for error for his quarterback thanks to length, mature awareness, strong hands and the ability to play vertical like a prospect four inches taller could. Hunter is a special athlete no matter where he lines up.

