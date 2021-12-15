ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UGA legacy Drew Bobo signs with Georgia

By Joe Vitale
 4 days ago
On Monday, the Georgia Bulldogs added a commitment from UGA legacy Drew Bobo. On Wednesday, Bobo put pen to paper and officially became a Georgia Bulldog.

An offensive tackle, Bobo plays high school football for Auburn High School in Auburn, Alabama. Bobo flipped his commitment from the Auburn Tigers to the Georgia Bulldogs on Dec. 13.

Bobo is a three-star offensive tackle recruit. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman is the No. 55 offensive tackle and the No. 637 recruit in the class.

Bobo is the son of Mike Bobo, who coached with Auburn in 2021, but was fired following Auburn’s loss to Alabama. The elder Bobo is a former Georgia quarterback and served as UGA’s offensive coordinator and quarterback coach throughout the Mark Richt era.

The younger Bobo had scholarship offers numerous schools, including Auburn, UGA, Virginia, Oregon, Georgia Tech and Kentucky.

