ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

MASSIVE OL Jacob Hood signs with Georgia

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNmsb_0dNeRRR900

Georgia announced that 3-star offensive lineman Jacob Hood has signed his national letter of intent and will be a Bulldog next season.

Hood ranks as the nation’s No. 409 overall player and as the No. 33 ranked offensive tackle according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

The obvious thing that stands out about Hood is his size. Out of Hillsboro High School in Nashville, Tennessee, Hood stands at 6-foot-8 and weighs 342 pounds.

Hood posted a well-edited video announcing his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs on Twitter back in September. Hood additionally took time to thank his family in the video.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two Longhorns accept invites to Tropical Bowl

Two former Longhorns will get an opportunity to showcase their skills as they prepare for the NFL Draft. Both defensive end Jacoby Jones and cornerback Darion Dunn recently announced that they have accepted an invitation to partake in the FBS All Americans Tropical Bowl, which is held in Orlando, Florida. The three day event allows for players to get in front of NFL scouts while also playing in an all-star game to play in one last game as collegiate players.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY names C.J. Stroud among top Heisman contenders for 2022

This is clearly stating the obvious, but Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy next season according to almost every single publication and website out there. Our mothership, USA TODAY Sports, also has the OSU signal-caller among the favorites, lest we remind you that Stroud was a finalist this season during his freshman campaign.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, GA
City
Hillsboro, TN
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
City
Nashville, TN
City
Nashville, GA
Nashville, TN
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans place G Lane Taylor on COVID-19 reserve

The Houston Texans will be down another offensive lineman as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at TIAA Bank Field. The Texans placed guard Lane Taylor on the COVID-19 reserve. Houston previously placed guard Justin McCray on the COVID-19 reserve, which means both of Houston’s starting guards from Week 14 won’t face the Jaguars.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Washington actives Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat and 2 others from COVID list

The Washington Football Team received some rare good news this week on Saturday when the team announced it had activated four defensive linemen from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Among those activated were defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and defensive end Montez Sweat. Sweat, who had been on injured reserve before being placed on the COVID list, was also eligible to return to practice.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#American Football#Hillsboro High School#Georgiafootball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Takeaways from Auburn basketball vs St Louis

What a poorly officiated game. Auburn defeats St. Louis 74-70 in St. Louis in a very oddly officiated game. Give St. Louis credit, they fought hard and played well down the stretch. Yuri Collins is a legitimate point guard. But the Billikens were aided by the officiating crew in key moments. KD Johnson was mauled constantly and nobody batted an eye.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Brey speaks after Notre Dame loses to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Full disclosure: This was not an easy post to make after Notre Dame’s loss to Indiana. This being my first time at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, it was difficult to find the interview room, especially since I was the last one to leave my courtside seat. That being the case, I only caught the final few answers of Mike Brey’s postgame’s news conference. Still, I hope I was were able to capture a few quotes that Irish fans will find meaningful.
INDIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former walk-on Carter Gilmore has become a contributor in year two

Former walk-on Carter Gilmore is among the most underappreciated players by the fan-base, which is a shame. Gilmore has appeared in all 10 games he’s been available for, missing one game due to illness. And while Gilmore isn’t playing one of the more prominent roles on the team, he’s undeniably given Greg Gard some really solid minutes off the bench this season.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy