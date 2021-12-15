MASSIVE OL Jacob Hood signs with Georgia

Georgia announced that 3-star offensive lineman Jacob Hood has signed his national letter of intent and will be a Bulldog next season.

Hood ranks as the nation’s No. 409 overall player and as the No. 33 ranked offensive tackle according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

The obvious thing that stands out about Hood is his size. Out of Hillsboro High School in Nashville, Tennessee, Hood stands at 6-foot-8 and weighs 342 pounds.

Hood posted a well-edited video announcing his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs on Twitter back in September. Hood additionally took time to thank his family in the video.