Texans to rely more on RB David Johnson with Rex Burkhead injured

(SportsRadio 610) - Texans running back Rex Burkhead is unlikely to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of a hip injury, head coach David Culley said Wednesday morning.

Instead, the Texans will rely on David Johnson, who is returning from the COVID-19 list after missing last Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, and Royce Freeman.

Johnson is the team's remaining leading rusher with 176 rushing yards. Mark Ingram, who was traded after just seven games with the team, is still their leading rusher with 294 yards.

Freeman was claimed off waivers last month from the Carolina Panthers. He has 14 carries for 25 yards in three games for the Texans, who have he league's least efficient offense.

The Texans travel to Jacksonville for Sunday's battle between the AFC South's 2-11 teams. Houston won the season-opener at NRG Stadium.