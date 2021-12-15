ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

OL Griffin Scroggs has signed with Georgia

By Joe Vitale
 4 days ago
3-star offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs has been committed to Georgia since August, when he flipped from Georgia Tech to announce his intentions of playing for UGA.

Scroggs stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 315 pounds and ranks as the nation’s No. 907 overall player and No. 48 ranked interior offensive lineman.

Scroggs attends Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia. He is one of four Georgia commits/signees to play on the offensive line.

