Georgia announces signing of 4-star safety JaCorey Thomas

By Joe Vitale
By Joe Vitale
 3 days ago
On Wednesday, the Georgia Bulldogs announced that 4-star safety JaCorey Thomas had signed with UGA.

Thomas ranks as the nation’s No. 324 overall player and as the No. 28 ranked safety in the class of 2022 according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Thomas is a member of what might be the greatest defensive backs recruiting class that college football has ever seen. Including Thomas, the DB class consists of 5-stars Malaki Starks, Jaheim Singletary and Daylen Everette plus 4-star cornerbacks Julian Humphrey and Marquise Groves-Killebrew.

Thomas, out of Orlando’s Boone High School, stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 188 pounds.

In his junior season, Thomas racked up 567 yards on offense, getting snaps at both receiver and running back, while recording 60 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception on defense. He also returned both a kickoff and punt for a touchdown.

He committed to Georgia in June.

