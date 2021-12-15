Santa Ana man charged in fatal beating of roommate

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KNX) — A 29-year-old Santa Ana man was in court Tuesday in connection with beating his roommate to death with a metal pole.

Ricardo Antunez Villalba was charged with murder with a sentencing enchancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. He was accused of killing 21-year-old Erik Quebrado, also of Santa Ana, according to Santa Ana police Cpl. Maria Lopez.

According to police, Villalba and Quebrado had been consuming alcohol when they got into an altercation at around 2:50 a.m. on Dec. 11 at their shared residence in the 800 block of South Townsend Street. At some point during the argument, Villalba allegedly picked up a metal pipe and struck his roommate several times, resulting in his death.

Villalba is scheduled to return to Orange County court on Jan. 5 for arraignment.

