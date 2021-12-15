ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia's TE room gets even better: 4-star Oscar Delp signs

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The nation’s No. 2 ranked tight end signed with Georgia this morning.

Oscar Delp, who ranks as the No. 89 overall player in the nation, put pen to paper and signed with Georgia on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

Delp is a 4-star out of West Forsyth High School in Cumming, Georgia. He picked the Bulldogs in October over Michigan, Clemson and South Carolina.

Delp (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) has been regarded as one of the most coveted prospects in his class.

Delp cited the Bulldogs’ use of freshman tight end Brock Bowers, who leads the team in receiving, as one of the reasons for his decision.

“A dream come true,” Delp said.

