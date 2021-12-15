Boston Confirms First Omicron COVID Variant Cases

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Public Health Commission on Wednesday confirmed the first known cases of the Omicron COVID variant in the city.

The commission said Omicron was detected in “three Boston young adults over the age of 18,” none of whom were fully vaccinated.

“All individuals experienced mild disease, and none required hospitalization,” the commission said. “BPHC is monitoring this situation closely and continues to work with city and state partners to inform policies and prevention efforts.”

The CDC first declared Omicron to be a variant of concern on Nov. 30. The first case in Massachusetts was found Dec. 4 in a Middlesex County woman who had recently traveled out of state.

Scientists believe Omicron spreads more easily than other COVID variants, but are still trying to determine if Omicron causes milder symptoms, BPHC said.

A source told WBZ-TV on Wednesday that Fenway Park will reopen as a mass vaccination site next month as hospitalizations in the city continue to rise.