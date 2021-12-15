4-star LB CJ Washington signs with Georgia

4-star linebacker C.J. Washington has signed to play with Georgia.

Washington ranks as the nation’s No. 129 overall player and as the No. 10 ranked linebacker according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Washington committed to Georgia in July of 2020.

He hails from Cedartown, Georgia where he played for Cedartown High School, the same school that produced Nick Chubb, UGA’s second all-time leading rusher.

Washington was a three-sport athlete who also played basketball and competed in track and field in high school. He also played running back and multiple spots on defense at Cedartown.