The winter months are known for being one of the hardest times for trying to move. The weather is bad, you’re more likely to get the house dirty, plus you’re trying to keep warm while packing up everything. Most families tend to pack up and move during the spring or summer months because the days are a lot longer, it’s warmer, and the chance for good weather is much higher. Regardless of the distance that you move, whether it be short, long, or even moving for your business, it’s all going to be hectic and possibly even a headache.

