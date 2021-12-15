ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Bill to Block Retroactive Changes to RVOs Introduced

By NAFB News Service
hoosieragtoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) joined Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) to introduce a bill this week that they say will provide certainty to biofuel producers. The legislation would prohibit the Environmental Protection...

hoosieragtoday.com

