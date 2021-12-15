Pfizer says COVID pill cuts risk of hospitalization and death by 89%

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO