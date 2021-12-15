ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer says COVID pill cuts risk of hospitalization and death by 89%

Keene Sentinel
 4 days ago

NEW YORK — Pfizer on Tuesday revealed its experimental COVID-19 pill can cut the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 percent in high-risk patients, while separate studies suggest the drug also retains its efficacy against the fast-spreading omicron...

www.sentinelsource.com

Knowridge Science Report

This drug combo can effectively fight COVID-19

In a recent study published in the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, researchers found a new drug combination that showed promising results in treating COVID-19. The combined use of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα) could effectively suppress the infection. One author of the study is Professor Denis Kainov. Nafamostat...
Miami Herald

Should the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be taken off the table? | Editorial

Should national health officials consider taking the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine off the market following the latest warning that it is “not as safe” as the other two brands?. It might be time to consider its removal from the vaccine market because of its apparent propensity to...
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Reach 1,200, Triggering Emergency Actions

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,204 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Friday by the state health department. As a result, Gov. Larry Hogan and state health officials have directed hospitals throughout the state to free up bed capacity and delay non-emergency procedures, part of a series of emergency actions the state rolled out earlier this week due to an elevated number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. This marks the eighth consecutive day that COVID-related hospitalizations have remained above the 1,000-mark in Maryland, which up until recently hadn’t surpassed that total since late April. Hogan and the Maryland Department of Health rolled several...
WebMD

Omicron Escapes Moderna Vaccine, But COVID Booster Shot Helps

Dec. 16, 2021 -- Moderna’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine is less effective against the new Omicron variant, according to a new preprint study published Wednesday. The study hasn’t been peer-reviewed or published in a journal. But a booster shot of the Moderna vaccine increased antibodies that were highly effective...
