OPEN CALL FOR ENTRIES : Kerava Station Area Renewal - Oldn and New Hand in Hand - International Ideas Competition

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPEN CALL FOR ENTRIES : Kerava Station Area Renewal - Oldn and New Hand in Hand - International Ideas Competition. The City of Kerava (Finland) is organizing an international architectural competition to develop the area of the Kerava...

Call for Entries: Boardwalk Design Competition

Since the 1920s the Boardwalk and the surrounding neighborhood have been the social and entertainment center of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina. After a period of decline, the surrounding neighborhood is coming back strong, and the Town of Atlantic Beach will be upgrading the existing public spaces into a world-class design over the next 12 to 24 months. The finished project should contain a resilient boardwalk system, a multi-use pavilion, ADA-compliant beach accesses, public art, shade structures, and restrooms. This is not a hypothetical project; it will get built.
Yubari City Community Base Complex RESTA / Atelier BNK

Mixed Use Architecture, Transportation Hub, Library. Structural Design: Yamawaki Katsuhiko Architectural Engineering Design. Mechanical and Electrical Engineering: Sogo Consultants, Atelier BNK. Text description provided by the architects. Yubari City, which once prospered as a coal town, was designated as a financial reconstruction organization in 2007. The city, which has been...
2022 BrandSmart Awards Call for Entries Now Open

Agencies and Brands Invited to Submit Marketing Campaigns for Top Industry Honors. Entries are now open for the marketing industry’s prestigious BrandSmart Awards. This awards program was inspired by the “golden ratio” and created to celebrate the powerful relationship between beauty and measurement – the marriage of creativity and results. Recognizing the very best of brand marketing from around the globe, the 2022 BrandSmart Awards is organized and presented by the American Marketing Association Chicago (AMA Chicago), the nation’s largest AMA chapter. Brands and agencies worldwide are encouraged to submit marketing campaigns in a variety of categories. Submissions will be accepted through Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Call for Applications for I-Park's 2022 Residency Season

I-Park is now accepting applications for its fully-funded multi-disciplinary residencies. This multidisciplinary program is open to architects, garden designers, and landscape architects/designers looking to enrich their practice in a collegial, retreat-like setting – in the company of artists working in the visual arts, creative writing, music composition/sound art and moving image/new media.
Call For Ideas: Nano House 2021 Architecture Competition

A “home” is a space that is intimate to all. Apart from being our safe haven, a home goes beyond its everyday function of being a shelter for its users and their activities; it connects with each of us on an emotional and personal level. Our Humble Adobe...
Town Enclosure Installation / CLB Architects

Installations & Structures, Installation, Arts & Architecture. Lead Architects: Eric Logan, Forrest Britton, Sam Ankeny. Structural Engineer: KL&A Inc. Builder: Premier Powder Coating and Two Oceans Builders. Painting: KWC Inc. Text description provided by the architects. Town Enclosure is an art installation designed by CLB Architects and commissioned by Jackson...
Toni Catany International Photography Center / mateoarquitectura

Toni Catany International Photography Center / mateoarquitectura. Text description provided by the architects. In the old town of Llucmajor (Mallorca), occupying part of the house where the photographer Toni Catany was born, we built the International Photography Centre, based on the work and the collection of this great artist. The...
Global Sales of U.K. TV Shows Dip, Library Content Deals Soar, Pact TV Exports Report Reveals

Global sales of British TV shows in 2020/21 declined 3.3% to £1.4 billion ($1.8 billion), the TV Exports Report from U.K. screen sector trade body Pact reveals. COVID-19 affected production in the U.K.. however, producers enjoyed robust back catalogue sales. Library content more than four years old accounted for a third of sales, a 22% uptick from the previous year. Drama proved to be the most popular genre, accounting for 53% of export revenues, an increase of 5% compared to the previous year. “I May Destroy You” and “It’s a Sin” were among the most popular titles. Factual shows accounted...
“Rapid Tests Aren’t Enough For Omicron”: Why It’s Time To Cancel Your Party Plans

The holiday home stretch is upon us, but the only thing spreading faster than festive cheer is — you guessed it — Omicron. The new COVID variant has only been around for a few weeks (the first case was confirmed here on November 28), but already it has spread in a way that makes Delta look like dial-up. So what do rising case counts and concerns around vaccine efficacy mean for your holiday plans? Refinery29 Canada reached out to Sabina Vohra-Miller, a Toronto-based Doctor of Public Health and founder of the Unambiguous Science Insta feed, to find out whether it’s time to cancel your Secret Santa party and why rapid testing is — sigh — not a silver bullet solution.
Van Hoecke Offices & Production Hall / B-architecten

Text description provided by the architects. The offices, showrooms, and production halls of the Van Hoecke company are enlarged by means of two extensions in the multipurpose building on the one hand and in the production hall and the office building on the other. The new multipurpose building is adjacent...
Mondrian Seoul Itaewon Hotel / Gansam Architects & Associates

Mondrian Seoul Itaewon Hotel / Gansam Architects & Associates. ‘Itaewon-dong, Yongsan-gu’ is the first special tourist zone designated in Seoul back in 1997. The army base in Yongsan used to be occupied by the Japanese Army until the US Army took over after the national liberation of Korea. Afterward, small stores and bars targeting American soldiers opened and the military camp town emerged, turning the place into an amusement district for US soldiers. The urbanization of the area into a community of American soldiers and related foreigners continued. Itaewon became known to the world after various international conferences and events, including the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, were held in the 1980s. It turned into a tourist attraction visited by tourists from all countries including Japan. The former Capital Hotel, which opened in 1988, took this tourism demand into account when it opened and included various entertainment facilities, such as a nightclub, karaoke, and sauna. The 30 or more years were long enough for demands to grow for a variety of changes in the hotel’s business structure and zoning system regarding the changes that have taken place in the culture of the Itaewon region, where the hotel is located.
Seabreeze House / RX Architects

Manufacturers: Astro Lighting, Mandarin Stone, VADO, UK Flooring Direct. Text description provided by the architects. Sea Breeze is located on Camber Sands beach in East Sussex, directly backing onto the natural sand dunes behind and with outstanding views across the beach and the English Channel to the south. The site is unique in that it is one of only a handful of properties in the region that are only accessed by driving along the beach making the construction extremely challenging.
Architecture Events to Pay Attention to in 2022

The Venice Architecture Biennale closed less than a month ago, leaving architects pondering the takeaways of this edition and anticipating the next. The pandemic disrupted the usual cycle of biennials and triennials, as most of the events of 2020 and even some of the ones of 2021 were postponed; nonetheless, next year promises a full calendar of exciting opportunities for knowledge sharing and inquiry. The following are some of the most important architecture events to look forward to in 2022.
Hover House / Pranala Associates

Manufacturers: Hansgrohe, Daikin, Duravit, MIWA, Tostem Aluminium. Text description provided by the architects. Just a step away from the entrance, visitors will be taken on a journey to enjoy the architecture of the house. Located in Bandung, Indonesia, Hover House presents architectural themes that experiment with gravity. From the beginning, the architecture of this house wanted to show that concrete which usually seems heavy can be designed in such a way that it looks light.
Arup Designs Carbon Neutral Tower in Hong Kong

Arup reveals the competition-winning design for a 230m tall net-zero commercial tower in Hong Kong that embodies the city's aspirations to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. Taikoo Green Ribbon blends technology and nature to create an urban ecosystem sustaining a new generation of workplaces. Featuring a façade of curved PVs, hanging gardens, algae walls and various renewable energy sources, the project is a high-performance building slated to achieve carbon neutrality in less than a decade after construction.
Malaika House / BEarq + BUDA + DOSarq + SRO arquitectura

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Graiman, Eliane, IPAC, Pinót. Text description provided by the architects. Malaika is possibly the most famous of all the love songs in all of East Africa, a word that means angel, but which is commonly used by Suali speakers to refer to a beautiful woman; Malaika is the name with which the promoter of the project called her permanent residence in Ecuador, a middle-aged woman accustomed to the solitude of nomadic life with short stays in foreign countries, countries among which Kenya always preferred, a place where vernacular architecture is represented by the African massai boma, small settlements made up of the radial succession of primitive pyramidal structures arranged around a common courtyard.
GES 2 House of Culture / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Structural Engineering: Milan Ingegneria, Metropolis. Text description provided by the architects. When thinking about what kind of building would be perfect to create a space for contemporary culture, a power station comes to mind immediately! This is what RPBW found in Moscow: a magnificent historical power station built between 1904 and 1908. Thus, the GES-2 project transforms this building into a space conceived as an articulated experience going from visual to performing arts, passing through a civic free space destined for people.
