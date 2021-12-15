ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Theatrum Mundi

ArchDaily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon/ Paris based research centre Theatrum Mundi is looking for aspiring urbanists interested in forming a transdisciplinary, intergenerational cohort focused on knowledge exchange connecting architecture and urbanism with the crafts of the stage. Starting in 2022, the Theatrum Mundi Displacement cohort will participate in a 6-month curated program of...

ArchDaily

City Analysis Collage

“… because collage is a method deriving its virtue from its irony, because it. seems to be a technique using things and simultaneously disbelieving in them,. it is also a strategy which can allow utopia to be dealt as image, to be dealt in. with fragments without having to...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Drawing of the Year 2021 - Archisource

Archisource presents the Drawing of the Year 2021, our annual, international drawing competition - is open-to-all and completely free-to-enter for students! With over £10,000 GBP ($13,500 USD) worth of prizes, the Drawing of the Year celebrates the very best outstanding drawings created by professionals and students around the world each year. This year's Drawing of the Year competition is brought to you in partnership with Enscape to bring our biggest, most accessible and inclusive competition to date.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Vision Competition: “Circular Block — Reinventing the Mikrorayon”

The sixth edition of Tallinn Architecture Biennale (TAB 2022) (www.tab.ee), announces the Open Call for its Vision Competition “Circular Block — Reinventing the Mikrorayon”!. This year’s competition focuses on reimagining Tallinn’s Lasnamäe area - a bedroom suburb built during the Soviet Union - and it explores architecture’s...
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Narbo Via Museum / Foster + Partners

Text description provided by the architects. Narbo Via – a new museum of Roman antiquities in Narbonne – has officially opened following an inauguration ceremony attended by the conseil de la Region Carole Delga. The building, designed and engineered by Foster + Partners is set to become a new landmark at the entrance to the city, on a site adjacent to the Canal de la Robine.
MUSEUMS
#Tm Cohort
ArchDaily

Call for Project for Prize

Within the topic ECOtechGREEN – Green Ecology and Technology for sustainability and landscape the organizers, the National Council of Landscape Planners and Conservators Architects and PAYSAGE, intend to underline the role that technological green is assuming as tool for communicating the values of the landscape and want to promote, at the same time, new nature based solution development strategies, also providing guidelines and tools for implementing worthy procedures and researching best practices, through the launch of announcement, that can stimulate reflection around the issues in question and pave the way towards quality achievements.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Architecture Events to Pay Attention to in 2022

The Venice Architecture Biennale closed less than a month ago, leaving architects pondering the takeaways of this edition and anticipating the next. The pandemic disrupted the usual cycle of biennials and triennials, as most of the events of 2020 and even some of the ones of 2021 were postponed; nonetheless, next year promises a full calendar of exciting opportunities for knowledge sharing and inquiry. The following are some of the most important architecture events to look forward to in 2022.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

The Best Interviews of 2021

From the content universe we made available in 2021, interviews are, without a doubt, among those in which we invested more time and research. Making room for the voice of architects and other professionals in the built environment is a great pleasure but also an enormous challenge, as it requires a lot of research and dedicated time from our team of editors. It is also rewarding as it puts us in contact with some of the most prominent talents in our discipline, who have been discussing issues such as cities, community, environment, democracy, sustainability, building technology and interiors.
ENTERTAINMENT
ArchDaily

Call for Entries: International Architectural Competition for the new Montreal Holocaust Museum

Call for Entries: International Architectural Competition for the new Montreal Holocaust Museum. The Montreal Holocaust Museum (MHM) announces the launch of an international architectural competition for the design of its new building on Saint-Laurent Boulevard in Montreal. The Museum invites architects to submit their candidatures until January 28, 2022 to a competition that invites them to creatively address the importance of Holocaust remembrance sites and the education of future generations about the dangers of hatred, antisemitism, and racism.
DESIGN
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
ArchDaily

Best Houses of 2021

Residential architecture is one of the most popular categories among our readers. In 2021 we published more than 3,800 projects, featuring houses from different regions of the world and offering a variety of solutions, materials, contexts, environments, scales, and typologies. Providing a broad source of inspiration for those seeking references for their own residential project.
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

3D Printing, Prefabrication, and Interior Design: Construction Trends for 2022

3D Printing, Prefabrication, and Interior Design: Construction Trends for 2022. Jorge Drexler sings, in one of his songs, that “we always look at the river, contemplating the other riverbank”. Beyond understanding everything that was done, looking back at the past year can serve to get some clues about the future. This 2021, we published more than 160 articles in the Materials & Products section, covering a wide range of topics. From complex concepts such as 4D printing or very little processed materials such as hempcrete and bamboo, drawing a retrospective of the covered themes and understanding what interested our readers the most is an interesting exercise to foreshadow some trends in the future of the construction field. Looking at our most viewed articles, three large themes are evident: 3D printing, pre-fabrication, and interior renovation. Below, we present a compilation of each topic, reflecting on what we can dare to say about the trends in the construction industry that should consolidate in 2022.
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

9 Books Worth Adding to Your Winter Reading List

In this week's reprint, Metropolis editors have selected a variety of new and forthcoming architecture and design books, rounding up a compelling reading list for the season. The following titles range from monographs and theoretical inquires to essential knowledge works, from authors like Michael Sorkin, Robert A.M. Stern or Paul Dobraszczyk.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ArchDaily

M7 Cultural Forum / John McAslan + Partners

Manufacturers: Bega, D-Line, Duravit, Zumtobel, KONE, Shueco. Text description provided by the architects. The new M7 Design and Cultural Hub, Doha by John McAslan + Partners is the architectural anchor of the 31-hectare Msheireb mixed-use development that is changing the way people live in and use the Qatari capital. Recently named as M7, the new centre has launched as a creative hub for Qatar’s fashion and design industry as well as a public showcase for innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. Its opening was launched with a Christian Dior retrospective.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Henning Larsen Designs University Building in Innsbruck

Henning Larsen won the competition to design a new university building for the Management Center Innsbruck (MCI), the studio’s first project in Austria. Founded in 1995, the MCI outgrew its facility in the city centre, and the competition was meant to establish a new unified campus, gathering together the many faculties now scattered on different locations throughout Innsbruck. The design consists of an isolated object with no back or front featuring multi-story voids carved into each façade, establishing distinct relationships with the surroundings and framing views of the Alps.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

AI PARK / XING DESIGN

Manufacturers: 南京洛普, 江苏华美特金属. Text description provided by the architects. AI PARK, the pilot zone of Terminus Group’s AI CITY, is an exciting project designed by XING DESIGN, Shanghai. A global leading AI smart service provider, Terminus Group is devoted to high-quality products focused on AI cities, sustainable development, and robotics. As the prologue of AI CITY, AI PARK is an experimental base for urban experiences, Research and Development testing, and human-robot interactions.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Three New Bailey / Make Architects

Manufacturers: Aluprof, Boon Edam, Ketley Brick, SAS International, Domus Group, Inscape Interiors, Thorp Precast. Services Engineer: Hannan Associates, Thorp Precast. Text description provided by the architects. Salford’s cotton-weaving heritage was the inspiration behind the Make Architects’ designed, highly flexible commercial office building at Three New Bailey. The scheme...
ARCHITECTURE
ArchDaily

Lesley Lokko Appointed Curator of the 18th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia

Lesley Lokko Appointed Curator of the 18th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia. The Board of La Biennale di Venezia, has appointed Ghanaian-Scottish architect, academic, and novelist Lesley Lokko as Curator of the 18th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia. The 18th International Architecture Exhibition will be held from Saturday 20 May to Sunday 26 November, 2023.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

KAMPUS Apartments / Mecanoo

Text description provided by the architects. KAMPUS is a new neighbourhood located at the former Manchester Metropolitan University campus in the heart of the city. Utilising the qualities of the existing built structures – Victorian brick canal-side warehouses and the 1964 concrete tower – presents the opportunity to develop at the city block scale, creating new connections and a new destination. A melting pot of buildings and spaces, KAMPUS will celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of the city with respect to the historic quality of Canal Street.
U.K.
ArchDaily

A 2021 Moment In Architecture That May Define The Future

Some years end up being cultural pivot points. 2021 was one such year, with COVID-19 as the first existential threat to our culture since World War II. Architecture will change as a result, and may evolve in public perception to value motivations as a criteria for understanding it, versus valuing outcomes as the validation of any particular aesthetic.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

MIAS. The making of making (architecture)

MIAS. The making of making (architecture) “MIAS.The making of making (architecture)” analyses the design processes of MIAS. Through the works produced by the studio, the show takes an in-depth look at all that goes on before the work is built. These pieces showcase a journey through the design process by exploring seven areas: Between Lines, Everything Could Happen, Oneiric Spaces, Assemblage, Takeaway Architecture, X-RAYS and Ripped Surfaces. These concepts address some of the fundamental actions behind the creative and productive process of the studio.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Seabreeze House / RX Architects

Manufacturers: Astro Lighting, Mandarin Stone, VADO, UK Flooring Direct. Text description provided by the architects. Sea Breeze is located on Camber Sands beach in East Sussex, directly backing onto the natural sand dunes behind and with outstanding views across the beach and the English Channel to the south. The site is unique in that it is one of only a handful of properties in the region that are only accessed by driving along the beach making the construction extremely challenging.
VISUAL ART

