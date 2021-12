If Drew Reeves were a professor instead of an actor playing Ebenezer Scrooge, he would have achieved tenure years ago. Reeves has held down the lead role in A Christmas Carol every year since 2005 at Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse (save the 2020 production, which was canceled due to the pandemic). In ArtsATL’s interview with four actors playing Scrooge around town this season, Reeves said of the demanding part, “This story is the story of someone hitting rock bottom from mental illness, from addiction, from grief. The only way to recovery is to face your past, learn how to live in the present and understand that the future is the same for us all. What matters is how we’ve lived. That’s hit home for me.” Dickens might have said, “Bravo!” Through December 23. Proof of vaccination and masks required.

