Miami Ranks 11th In List Of 100 Best Cities To Celebrate Christmas

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami made the top 20 list of best places to celebrate Christmas, according to WalletHub.com .

Specifically, Miami came in at number 11 overall. Topping off the list of best places to celebrate the Christian holiday is Atlanta, followed by Orlando.

WalletHub, a personal-finance website, released its report on Wednesday.

The publication based its findings by comparing the 100 biggest U.S. cities based on 32 key indicators of a safe and affordable Christmas. Their data set ranges from the availability of Christmas traditions to the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to the city’s overall generosity.

Here is how Miami ranked:

• 1st – Percentage of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated

• 1st – Christmas Tree Farms per Capita

• 1st – Number of Affordable, High-Quality Restaurants

• 14th – Food Banks per Capita

• 3rd – Shopping Centers & Outlets per Capita