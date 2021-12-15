ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Ranks 11th In List Of 100 Best Cities To Celebrate Christmas

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mVTy8_0dNeNdeT00
File photo of a Christmas tree. (credit: ADEK BERRY/AFP/Getty Images)

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami made the top 20 list of best places to celebrate Christmas, according to WalletHub.com .

Specifically, Miami came in at number 11 overall. Topping off the list of best places to celebrate the Christian holiday is Atlanta, followed by Orlando.

WalletHub, a personal-finance website, released its report on Wednesday.

The publication based its findings by comparing the 100 biggest U.S. cities based on 32 key indicators of a safe and affordable Christmas. Their data set ranges from the availability of Christmas traditions to the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to the city’s overall generosity.

Here is how Miami ranked:
• 1st – Percentage of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated
• 1st – Christmas Tree Farms per Capita
• 1st – Number of Affordable, High-Quality Restaurants
• 14th – Food Banks per Capita
• 3rd – Shopping Centers & Outlets per Capita

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thedcpost.com

DC Ranks Fifth Among Best Cities for Young Professionals

Washington, DC has been named the fifth best city for young professionals around the country in a study by the apartment search engine Rent.com. The ranking of the cities that appeal to white-collar workers ranging from early-20s to mid-30s was determined based on criteria such as demographics, rent-to-income ratio, recreation & community, and economics.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Christmas, FL
City
Orlando, FL
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Government
miamibeachfl.gov

The City of Miami Beach Reveals Plans for Miami Beach Live! A Celebration of Music, Art and Culture Spanning Across March 2022

The City of Miami Beach is proud to unveil Miami Beach Live!, a month-long celebration in March 2022 that will feature a variety of exciting activations and live events designed to engage all five senses. Every Friday through Sunday from March 1 – March 29, 2022, Miami Beach Live! will host an exciting and diverse lineup of programming in and around Lummus Park and the beachfront areas from 10 to 13 streets.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Makes List Of Best Places To Spend The Holidays

If you ask people the best place to spend the holidays you’ll most likely get varying answers. Many people would say ‘home’ wherever that is for them. Some people love going where they can have a white Christmas and others want to escape the cold at a more tropical resort-type destination. WalletHub conducted a survey to determine the best places to spend the holidays in the US.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Restaurants#Christmas Traditions#Food Banks#Adek Berry Afp Getty#Cbsmiami#Christian
WHEC TV-10

Huh? Rent.com ranks Rochester as best city for pizza in the nation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester is the best city for pizza in the nation according to Rent.com. Now, it’s important to note, the website ranked cities by “ubiquity, ease of acquisition and availability” not taste or quality. Rochester took the number one spot because with a...
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Miami

Only Days Away From Noche Buena, Miami Holds 4th Annual Pardoning Of The Pigs

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Tuesday, four little piggies were saved from ending up in your tio’s caja china and from becoming Noche Buena’s lechón asado. In what is now a Miami-only tradition, the 4th Annual Pardoning of the Pig Ceremony was held at the Latin Cafe 2000. The ceremony was attended by non-other than Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who officially pardoned Manchita, Sakura, Shlomo, and David. The once-horno-bound piggies have been adopted by families who, according to event organizers, will provide a safe haven along with space to run and play. “This is my second annual pig pardoning ceremony, and as...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
FOXBusiness

New Year's Eve: These are the best cities to celebrate

If you’re looking for the best place to ring in the New Year, New York City’s got you covered. That’s according to a report from WalletHub, which found that the Big Apple is the best city to celebrate on New Year’s Eve. For its report, the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
1029thebuzz.com

Nashville Ranks in Best Cities to Spend New Year’s Eve

How do you plan on kicking off 2022? If you plan on going out, Nashville is ranked one of the best cities to experience it. WalletHub came up with the list of the Best Cities For New Year’s Eve when it comes to NYE party ticket prices, nightlife options, restaurant options, safety/accessibility, and more.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wave 3

Bowling Green makes list of best places to visit at Christmas

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Traveling for Christmas is a tradition observed by many, but South Central Kentuckians can stay a little closer to home this year if they want to visit one of the best U.S. cities for the holiday. Bowling Green made Conde Nast Traveler’s “The Best U.S....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
foxbaltimore.com

Two Maryland cities ranked on 'Most Fun' list

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two cities in Maryland made Wallet Hub's list of the "Most Fun" cities in America. Cities were evaluated on several categories - Entertainment & Recreation, Nightlife & Parties, and Cost. Baltimore ranked 60th on the list of 182 cities. Columbia also made the list at number...
MARYLAND STATE
fox32chicago.com

10 best Christmas towns: Illinois, Indiana cities rank among America's best

CHICAGO - Joy to the world and these quaint towns around the U.S. that really outdo themselves in the Christmas spirit department. From over-the-top boat parades to European-inspired holiday markets, there’s something for everyone on this list of locals that deck the halls unlike anything you’ve seen before. Read on and enjoy rockin’ around these jaw-dropping Christmas trees, musical extravaganzas, and more.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy