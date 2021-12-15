Case closed: Missing wedding ring from 1948 reunited with family

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Seventy-three years since they said “I do,” a wedding ring discovered at a Delaware County Wawa has been returned to its rightful owner.

On Dec. 10, the Upper Providence Township Police Department shared on social media that it had found a men’s silver wedding band in a Wawa on North Providence Road.

The ring is inscribed with two sets of initials and a wedding date of Oct. 2, 1948.

The department announced on Wednesday that thanks to members of the public who reached out or shared the story, the owner of the lost ring was identified.

The husband and wife died in 2017 and 2020, respectively, but authorities were able to get in touch with their daughter and give it to her.

“What a touching moment during this holiday season to reunite a family member with a lost ring that holds sentimental value and long lasting memories,” the department wrote.