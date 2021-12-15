ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margate City, NJ

The Iconic Lucy The Elephant Reopens For Holiday Season

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

MARGATE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — An iconic New Jersey landmark is reopening for the holidays. Tours inside Lucy The Elephant resumed Wednesday in Margate City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28k20T_0dNeMOZT00

The iconic elephant was originally closed to replace her metal skin. A delay with the construction material paused the project, which started in September. Now people can tour Lucy during the holiday season.

The landmark is open until January 2. It will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The construction will be finished by the summer.

