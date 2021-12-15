The Iconic Lucy The Elephant Reopens For Holiday Season

MARGATE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — An iconic New Jersey landmark is reopening for the holidays. Tours inside Lucy The Elephant resumed Wednesday in Margate City.

The iconic elephant was originally closed to replace her metal skin. A delay with the construction material paused the project, which started in September. Now people can tour Lucy during the holiday season.

The landmark is open until January 2. It will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The construction will be finished by the summer.