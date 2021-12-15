ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

IHOP responds after franchisee posts sign blaming Biden for reduced hours

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LZOvD_0dNeMLvI00

(NEXSTAR) – Would you like a side of politics with your pancakes?

An IHOP location in Wasilla, Alaska, is generating controversy after its management posted a sign that blamed President Biden for its alleged lack of available staff.

A photograph of the paper sign, posted to Twitter over the weekend, shows that it was displayed near the front of the restaurant.

“Due to the fact that Biden gave out way to [sic] much free money and nobody wants to work anymore. We are forced to reduce our hours during the week,” reads a message, which also included a schedule of the restaurant’s reduced operational hours.

Omicron Family Restaurant in Wisconsin embraces unfortunate turn of events with ‘corona’ T-shirts

IHOP confirmed to Nexstar that the sign was displayed at a franchised location in Wasilla last month, but said it was “immediately removed” after the company was made aware. IHOP did not disclose whether anyone was disciplined or terminated as a result of the sign.

“This was an unauthorized act of one individual and does not represent the viewpoints of IHOP or the local Franchisee,” a spokesperson for IHOP wrote in an emailed statement.

IHOP also declined to specify how long the sign was on display before the company was made aware and had it removed. However, news of the sign came to the attention of Twitter over the weekend in a now-deleted tweet that included a photo of the printout.

The tweet soon garnered hundreds of responses, with a few echoing the management’s sentiments. Most others, however, were critical of the message. Many pointed out that it was President Trump who began doling out “free money” — aka stimulus payments — amid the pandemic. Others pointed to data collected by ProPublica , which indicated that dozens of IHOP franchisees across the country were recipients of government loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, many of which were forgiven (in full or in part).

Plenty of commenters also suggested that lower wages — and not “free money” — could be the reason behind staffing shortages at IHOP. IHOP’s spokesperson did not respond to a question of possible staffing shortages, or possible causes, at the Wasilla location.

These are the cities with the most generous tippers, study finds

Unemployment benefits, and recent supplements and extensions, have long been blamed for current restaurant shortages. However, the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), a non-profit think-tank based in Washington, D.C., had determined earlier this year that slow job growth had little to do with continued unemployment aid , but rather continued health concerns and an “outflow” of workers — primarily women — from employment due to caregiving concerns.

The EPI also said in May 2021 that lower-wage jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector, “where UI benefits should be a more binding constraint on labor supply,” actually saw faster job growth when compared to other sectors, per the jobs report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Sign at Alaska IHOP blames Biden 'free money' for staffing woes: 'Nobody wants to work anymore'

A sign at an IHOP in Alaska said the franchised restaurant was reducing hours because of staff shortages and blamed President Biden's COVID-19 relief programs. "Due to the fact that Biden gave out way too much free money and nobody wants to work anymore, we are forced to reduce our hours during this week," the typed sign posted to the counter at an IHOP in Wasilla, Alaska, reads. It states the restaurant will now be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekends from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
New York Post

Alaska IHOP rips Biden in note apologizing for staff shortages

An Alaska IHOP is going viral with a savage note blaming President Biden for its lack of staff. “Due to the fact that Biden gave out way too much free money and nobody wants to work anymore, we are forced to reduce our hours during this week,” the sign in the window of a franchise in Wasilla read.
ALASKA STATE
Daily Mail

Dr. Fauci contradicts Kamala Harris' claim the administration did not predict variants but says Omicron is 'unprecedented': Believes US should be 'flooded with free at home testing' after Psaki mocked idea

Joe Biden's chief medical advisor on Sunday contradicted the vice president, who had claimed that no one saw the Omicron variant coming. 'We did. We definitely saw variants coming,' said Dr Anthony Fauci, after being read out Kamala Harris's quote. On Friday she told The Los Angeles Times: 'We didn't...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ihop#Franchisee#Food Drink#Omicron Family Restaurant#Propublica
Nashville News Hub

Waitress who received $2,200 tip has been fired after the restaurant manager forced her to share the money with other waiters, restaurant workers and management

According to reports, the waitress who received a $4,400 tip from a group of diners to split between her and another server has been reportedly fired from her job after the restaurant manager forced her to share most of the money with other waiters, restaurant workers and management. “To turn right back around and find out that I wasn’t keeping it, was kind of disheartening because we don’t tip share in any way.” the waitress said.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
24/7 Wall St.

States COVID-19 Will Hit the Hardest by Christmas

The spread of COVID-19 last December and January was the worst it has been since the start of the pandemic in a number of regions in  America. In Los Angeles, the country’s second largest city, one hospital was operating at over three times its ICU bed capacity. In Los Angeles County, COVID-19 killed one  person […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Nicholas Sandmann reaches private settlement with NBC over $275M lawsuit after network made it look like he'd committed a 'hate crime' in face-off with Native American man

Kentucky high school student Nicholas Sandmann revealed that he reached a settlement with NBC on Friday following the network's coverage of a controversial confrontation he had with a Native American man in 2019. 'At this time I would like to release that NBC and I have reached a settlement. The...
POLITICS
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy