Minneapolis, MN

WCCO Special: MACV’s ‘StandDown’ Event At Target Field Gets Needed Services To Veterans

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans is working to change lives. On Wednesday morning, WCCO was live at Target Field, where veterans gathered for a holiday meal and so much more.

It’s all part of WCCO’s Home for the Holidays campaign to help end veteran homelessness in Minnesota.

The event is a twist on MACV’s traditional “StandDowns.” Besides gathering together for food, it’s a chance for veterans to get the services they need to thrive — everything from advice on finding jobs and renting a home to vaccines and haircuts.

Watch the entire WCCO special above, and go to wcco.com/holidays for more on how to donate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fSzwh_0dNeMK2Z00

Comments / 1

 

CBS Minnesota

Holidazzle’s Return Fuels Enthusiasm For Reinvigoration Of Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A holiday tradition is back in Minneapolis this weekend. Holidazzle kicked off Friday night in Loring Park, complete with music, rides and a firework show. It’s one of several events drawing crowds back to the heart of Minneapolis. It’s also a boost for small business owners like Nicole Brecht of Simple Trends. “We love face to face people events so we are glad to be back this year,” Brecht said. President and CEO of the Mpls Downtown Council Steve Cramer said downtown Minneapolis is looking bright despite a spike in crime and hardships from the pandemic. Crews are gearing up...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

After Getting Back On Its Feet, Uptown VFW Is Back To Helping Veterans

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the time of year for giving, and a recent gift to help veterans has even more meaning because it comes from another vet organization. The Minneapolis Uptown VFW Post 246 has gone through two years of uncertainty. First the pandemic, then the unrest in the neighborhood following the death of George Floyd. Now it’s back doing what they’re good at — helping vets. The post recently gave a $25,000 check to a veterans group known as Every Third Saturday. “On behalf of the VFW Post 246, I’d like to present this check,” said Post Cmdr. Gabriel Thomas. It was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Committed To Protecting’: City Officials Of Southwest Suburban Cities Meet To Discuss Crime

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The mayors, police chiefs, and city managers of five metro cities — Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Edina, Minnetonka, and Plymouth — met Friday to discuss the rise in crime in their areas. This comes after multiple reported carjackings and robberies in the Twin Cities. The meeting was not open to the public but according to the release, the group established three objectives at Friday’s meeting. The first is to build on established relationships, share crime data statistics and create a multifaceted local and regional response to address the increase of crime. The following action steps per the release: The mayors of this...
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Beds Not Available For ER Patients As Hospital Capacity Pushed To Limits

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some Minnesota families are sharing their first-hand accounts of the state’s hospital crisis and crunch for space. Four regions in the state have just one adult ICU bed available right now and waits at emergency rooms will often take hours. The surge in COVID cases and the staffing issues have all added up to more anxiety for Minnesota patients. “It’s like your worst nightmare coming true,” Barbara Ojaniemi told WCCO. Ojaniemi’s 66-year-old mom, Charlene, had two stents put in last year. Doctors had been monitoring her condition closely until this fall. “She had an appointment in November that had to be rescheduled because...
MINNESOTA STATE
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 3,854 New Cases, 54 Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota reported an additional 3,854 cases of COVID-19 and 54 deaths Friday. In all, the state has seen 979,283 total cases of the virus and 10,111 deaths since March of 2020. Case numbers include reinfections, of which there have been 11,903. The seven-day average positivity rate has dipped to 10% as of Dec.9, down from the 11.5% reported earlier this month, but still just at the “high risk” threshold determined by health officials. Case growth numbers have also declined in the past few weeks, and stand at 64.5 per 100,000 residents. Hospitalization figures are holding steady around...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Foshay Tower: 92 Years Of Skyline Views In Downtown Minneapolis Began In Infamy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For 40 years it was the tallest building in Minneapolis and over the decades, much has changed at the Foshay Tower. “One of my favorite parts of the day is going up to our observation deck and doing a quick lap and seeing how the city is waking up for the day,” said Trina Anthony of W Minneapolis, Foshay Tower. For 92 years, the Foshay Tower has had a front-row seat to Minneapolis sunrises and sunsets. And not just Minneapolis. From the 31st floor, the view knows no limits. “On a clear day you can see in every direction about 30...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Light Snow On The Ground Saturday Morning, Mild Weekend Ahead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some Minnesota residents woke up on Saturday to a light layer of snow on the ground. Reports filed by WCCO’s Weather Watcher Network show totals from .8 inches in Northfield to 2.5 inches in Melrose. In the Twin Cities area, 1.6 inches was reported in Woodbury, and 1.2 inches in New Hope. Credit: CBS Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak reports that there’s a chance for light snow on Tuesday, though the models show the system trending north, near Walker and Bemidji. But still, the question remains as to whether there will be snow on the ground come Christmas. Augustyniak says there’s a chance for more...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Mahtomedi H.S. Senior Preps To Compete In National Sailing Championships In Florida

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Most Minnesotans have long since put their boats away for the summer. But not everyone. “I’ll try my best, do everything I can. It’ll be tough, but I’d love to win it,” said Mahtomedi senior Owen Harrod. White Bear Lake is Owen Harrod’s home sailing spot. Out of season now of course. But this weekend he will be sailing. At the national high school championships in Florida. “I think I’m more excited than he is,” said Kate Cox, Harrod’s coach at the White Bear Sailing School. “I emailed it out to a bunch of people and tried to tell everybody.” Harrod...
FLORIDA STATE
#Wcco#Veteran#Target Field#Homelessness#Macv#Standdown#Home For The Holidays
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin Parishioners Rejoice Upon News Of Release Of Hostages In Haiti

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WCCO) — There is a sense of relief in a small Wisconsin town after news that all of the hostages held for two months in Haiti have been freed. That includes a family from the area of Ladysmith. A release late this afternoon from Christian Aid Ministries says everyone — including a 10-month-old baby, and 3- and 6-year-old boys — seems to be doing reasonably well. Churches in northwest Wisconsin kept the faith, knowing a family of four would soon be home. “It became pretty real. Pretty fast to our area,” Brian Chitwood, Senior Pastor of First Church of Christ...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘We’re Exhausted, Heartbroken’: Minnesota Doctors Plea For People To Get Vaccinated

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota doctors are sounding the alarm about the dire state of hospitals amid the recent surge of COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, health care workers from across the state gathered in the Twin Cities to share stories about what it’s like where they work. Minnesota currently has the seventh highest COVID-19 infection rate in the country. “Many of us are starting to feel helpless because we’ve been living this crisis for so long,” said Dr. Shirlee Xie. She and other doctors painted a grim picture of the reality of their ability to treat patients under the strain of the COVID surge...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 3,805 New Cases Reported As Positivity Rate Dips To 10.2%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota reported 3,805 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 39 more deaths. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the total number of cases to 975,447, including 11,771 reinfections. Since March of 2020, 10,057 people have died of the virus; roughly half of the victims lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The seven-day average positivity rate has been falling for the past few days, and stands at 10.2% as of Dec. 8. However, any figure above 10% is considered “high risk.” The state is also seeing 68.3 new cases per...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Police Deliver Toys To Patients At Children’s Minnesota

ST. PAUL – (WCCO) – Christmas is just nine days away but Santa made an early stop for some special children in St. Paul. For many of the kids who receive treatment here at the hospital, their Christmas may look a little different. The annual St. Paul Cops and Kids program is in its 22nd year. Before the pandemic, officers would bring the toys up to the children’s rooms in the hospital but now, they make it a parade down Seventh Street West and then deliver the toys at the front of the hospital where they will then be distributed to hundreds of...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Historic December Storm Brings 2 Possible Tornadoes; Temps Will Drop On Windy Thursday

RESOURCES: Closures & Delays  | Live Radar | Weather App MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A rare winter thunderstorm possibly whipped up two December tornadoes in Minnesota Wednesday night — an unprecedented event in recorded state history. The National Weather Service said it will send one team to Freeborn and possibly Faribault County in Minnesota on Thursday to determine “whether damage was caused by a tornado or straight line winds” in the Hartland area. A crew will also be assessing possible tornado damage in Plainsview, Minnesota. In Wisconsin, crews will determine damage in Eau Claire County. UPDATE: EF-0 Tornado Confirmed In Winona County, Making It MN’s First-Ever Confirmed Tornado...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Crews Knock Down Fire At Homeless Encampment In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews knocked down a fire Thursday night at a homeless encampment in north Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded around 7 p.m. to a shed burning at the edge of a homeless encampment on the 3600 block of Washington Avenue North. (credit: CBS) No one was found at the scene, and no injuries were reported. The fire department says the shed was a dilapidated structure being used in the homeless encampment. Trash and other debris also burned in the fire. Crews picked through the debris and washed it down to be certain the flames were extinguished.   More On WCCO.com: Social Media Threat Prompts Several Minnesota School Districts To Cancel Classes Friday 2 Teenagers Plead Guilty To Several Twin Cities Carjackings Holidazzle's Return Fuels Enthusiasm For Reinvigoration Of Downtown Minneapolis Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 17: Potter Breaks Down On The Stand, 'I'm Sorry It Happened' Kim Potter Trial Updates
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Ranks In Top Five States For COVID-19 Response

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota has been ranked in the top five states for COVID-19 response in a national scorecard released by POLITICO Wednesday. According to a release by Gov. Tim Walz, POLITICO’s State Pandemic Scorecard ranks how states have fared during the pandemic using data and policy outcomes in four categories: health, economy, social well-being and education. Minnesota performed well in all four rankings and placed fifth in the country overall, said the release. Minnesota has also been recognized by Results for America as a 2021 State Standard of Excellence for using data and evidence to inform residents during COVID-19. “In every decision...
EDUCATION
CBS Minnesota

Slippery Roads Believed To Be Factor In Fatal Northern Minnesota Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Slippery roads are thought to have played a role Thursday in a fatal crash in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the single-car crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Highway 21 just south of Babbitt. Babbitt is located about 100 miles north of Duluth. First responders found the driver, a 74-year-old Babbitt man, dead at the scene. Investigators say slippery road conditions are being considered as a factor in the crash. An overnight storm brought snow to the area and freezing temperatures. The Minnesota State Patrol says there were more than 120 other crashes Thursday across the state. At least one other crash in southern Minnesota was fatal.   More On WCCO.com: Social Media Threat Prompts Several Minnesota School Districts To Cancel Classes Friday 2 Teenagers Plead Guilty To Several Twin Cities Carjackings Holidazzle's Return Fuels Enthusiasm For Reinvigoration Of Downtown Minneapolis Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 17: Potter Breaks Down On The Stand, 'I'm Sorry It Happened' Kim Potter Trial Updates
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Mayor Frey, MPD Say There Were 610 Carjackings In 2021, Compared To 388 In 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Mayor and Minneapolis Deputy Police Chief dropped some alarming numbers about who is committing violent crimes, including carjackings, in Minneapolis. Mayor Jacob Frey says 75% of those committing the carjackings and other violent crimes are not first-time offenders. In a meeting aimed at letting the community know the city is doing everything it can to fight the crime surge, Frey and Minneapolis Police Department leaders broke the numbers down. They say that carjackings in 2020 numbered 388, compared to 610 so far in 2021. There are 39 people under the age of 18 who have been arrested three...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Light Snow Expected Friday Into Saturday

RESOURCES: Closures & Delays  | Live Radar | Weather App MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Cloud cover increases Friday, with more snow possible earlier in the day off to the west. Another snow system could arrive in the afternoon, evening and into Saturday morning. “The snow forecast for today keeps it pretty light, it’ll be more of an evening and overnight event,” meteorologist Riley O’Connor said. Some areas in central Minnesota, like St. Cloud and Alexandria, could see more than an inch of snow. The Twin Cities isn’t expected to get more than .6 inches of snow. Then, a quieter pattern is forecasted: Sunny skies and temps in the high-20s Sunday, and a bit warmer on Monday. A few light snow chances are also expected next week, but no major systems.   More On WCCO.com: Social Media Threat Prompts Several Minnesota School Districts To Cancel Classes Friday 2 Teenagers Plead Guilty To Several Twin Cities Carjackings Holidazzle's Return Fuels Enthusiasm For Reinvigoration Of Downtown Minneapolis Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 17: Potter Breaks Down On The Stand, 'I'm Sorry It Happened' Kim Potter Trial Updates
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Is It Really Better To Give Than To Receive?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the most charitable time of the year, and Minnesotans are known for their generosity. It got us wondering about that old saying, “It’s better to give than receive.” As good as it can feel to get what you want, it may actually feel better to give others what they need. Vivian Treadwell, who gives free meals daily on the east side of St. Paul, knows that feeling of giving, too. “A lot of people put a lot of emphasis on purchasing, going out shopping everywhere. But to me, the true meaning of Christmas is helping those in need,” Treadwell...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID Forces Minnesota Mom To Deliver Baby Early

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Complications from COVID-19 forced a Minnesota mom to deliver her baby six weeks early. Her doctor says it’s a dangerous scenario playing out far too often at one Minneapolis hospital. Breann Barber tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 22 in her hometown of Two Harbors. “I just kind of started getting a little bit of a cold and a tickle in the throat it was getting a little harder to breathe,” Barber said. Pregnant with her third child, her oxygen levels plummeted. Days later she was hospitalized in Duluth, then airlifted to Abbott the next day. “So many different medical teams worked together...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minneapolis, MN
WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

