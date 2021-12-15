WCCO Special: MACV’s ‘StandDown’ Event At Target Field Gets Needed Services To Veterans
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans is working to change lives. On Wednesday morning, WCCO was live at Target Field, where veterans gathered for a holiday meal and so much more.
It’s all part of WCCO’s Home for the Holidays campaign to help end veteran homelessness in Minnesota.
The event is a twist on MACV’s traditional “StandDowns.” Besides gathering together for food, it’s a chance for veterans to get the services they need to thrive — everything from advice on finding jobs and renting a home to vaccines and haircuts.
Watch the entire WCCO special above, and go to wcco.com/holidays for more on how to donate.
