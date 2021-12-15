ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Find something for anyone still on your holiday shopping list with this roundup of trending deals

By BestReviews, Jennifer Manfrin
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RqpKc_0dNeMDrU00

With just a few days left for gifts to arrive in time for the holidays, it’s easy to stress if you aren’t finished with your shopping. However, there’s no need to panic, because epic deals are still available that retailers say will arrive in time for Christmas gift-giving.

To help you with your last-minute shopping, BestReviews has put together a roundup of popular products at amazing prices. Whether you are looking for a treadmill for a fitness buff, a Keurig machine for the coffee lover in your life or a cozy pet bed for your four-legged friend, keep reading to find these deals and much more.

Best deals to shop today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mfaWg_0dNeMDrU00

HP Chromebook 11a: $90 off at HP

Powered by the user-friendly Chrome operating system, a Chromebook is an outstanding device for work and play. This affordable model by HP is speedy, easy to set up and gets long battery life. Its lightweight design makes it easy to stash in a bag and go.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDo0m_0dNeMDrU00

XTerra Fitness TRX3500 Folding Treadmill: $500 off at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Cold, wintery weather doesn’t have to stop the fitness enthusiast on your list from keeping fit, because XTerra’s TRX3500 Folding Treadmill makes it possible to stay active indoors. Speeds up to 12 miles per hour provide workouts for all fitness levels. A large screen and Bluetooth connectivity are ideal for gaining motivation via popular fitness apps.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kheqm_0dNeMDrU00

VTech Stroll & Discover Activity Walker: 25% off at Buy Buy Baby

With lots of moving parts, colorful components and fun songs and sounds, little ones can’t get enough of the Stroll & Discover Activity Walker. It plays more than 100 sounds and even lights up. More than just fun, it also promotes hand-and-eye coordination.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqFQf_0dNeMDrU00

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch: 40% off at Amazon

This Legend of Zelda game is full of surprises and challenges along with awesome graphics that will keep any avid gamer enthralled for hours. It’s the ideal stocking stuffer for the Nintendo Switch fan on your holiday shopping list.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QOGjG_0dNeMDrU00

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $60 off at Kohl’s

This single-serve coffee maker by Keurig delivers MultiStream technology that brings out the robust flavor in every brew. Three temperature settings and three brew strength options make it possible to customize any coffee beverage, while a 78-ounce reservoir brews up to nine cups with each fill.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwSRw_0dNeMDrU00

Husky Mechanics Tool Set: 50% off at Home Depot

For the automobile enthusiast who loves to work on their own vehicle, this tool kit is an essential gift. It’s well-stocked with 270 useful pieces, including 14 wrenches, three ratchets, 148 sockets and 105 additional accessories. What’s more, it comes with a tough storage chest to keep the items organized, plus a lifetime warranty.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z89C0_0dNeMDrU00

K&H Pet Products Thermo-Pet Cuddle Cushion Pet Bed: 39% off at Chewy

This cozy pet bed is made for nap time, thanks to its soft cushion and built-in heater. What’s more, it can be used without the heater so it’s versatile for year-round napping.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OevSa_0dNeMDrU00

Carter’s Baby Girl’s Quilted Heart Pram: $32.40 off at Kohl’s

Baby will be warm and snuggly in this cozy pram made of a quilted material with a soft fleece lining. The cute heart pattern makes it as cute as it is practical for an adorable look on outings in cold weather.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=399G91_0dNeMDrU00

Funko Pop “Star Wars”: “The Mandalorian”: 27% off at Amazon

The “Star Wars” fan in your life will love this Funko character that depicts Din Djarin, better known as Mando, from “The Mandalorian.” It comes packaged in a display box for the collector who likes to showcase their prized “Star Wars” items.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21WvOM_0dNeMDrU00

Chi Silver Glitz 1-Inch Digital Ceramic Flat Iron: $40 off at Ulta Beauty

The Silver Glitz Flat Iron creates sleek styles without damaging tresses because it’s powered by ceramic and tourmaline technology that locks in moisture while reducing frizz. It heats up quickly and has variable temperature settings, which makes it easy to create beautiful styles.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfVk6_0dNeMDrU00

Columbia Boy’s Rugged Ridge III Sherpa Half-Zip Pullover: $15.01 off at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Columbia’s Ridge III Pullover for boys is stylish and warm, thanks to Sherpa material that looks good and keeps kids warm. The kangaroo pocket offers ample space for quick hand warmups. Choose from three color options and five sizes.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqtjK_0dNeMDrU00

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch: 43% off at Amazon

Don’t let the sleek design fool you — the Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch is packed with possibilities. It tracks numerous fitness and health metrics, has built-in GPS and offers more than 20 apps for taking fitness goals to the next level. Long battery life keeps up with active lifestyles.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NuJE9_0dNeMDrU00

Smartykat Hot Pursuit Electronic Concealed Motion Cat Toy: 62% off at Chewy

Your inquisitive feline will spend hours pouncing on this concealed toy that will bring out their playful side. Variable speed control lets you set the pace to keep your cat intrigued.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vRw1S_0dNeMDrU00

Kindle Paperwhite Kids: 25% off at Amazon

Did you know that there’s a new Kindle made especially for kids? The kid-friendly device offers access to thousands of titles kids love. It also includes a protective cover and an exceptionally long battery life for young reading enthusiasts on the go.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fjd3_0dNeMDrU00

KitchenAid 7-Cup Food Processor: $30 off at Kohl’s

This food processor may be compact, but it still impresses with its ability to perform meal-prep tasks with ease, thanks to its powerful motor and three versatile speed settings. Cleanup is a snap, too, as the one-click system is almost effortless to disassemble and clean.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1neJ0D_0dNeMDrU00

Hoover PowerScrub Elite Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner: 35% off at Home Depot

Whether you want to give the gift of clean or treat yourself to a machine that will come in handy for holiday carpet cleaning, the Hoover PowerScrub is a great choice. Not only does it deliver powerful suction for removing stubborn messes, but it also boasts HeatForce technology that helps dry your carpet after steam cleanings.

Shop Now

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Determined to get your holiday shopping done on time? We’ve got a roundup of can’t-miss deals for everyone on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While the holiday season may feel like it’s just started, most of us want to get our gift shopping done as quickly as possible this year due to possible shipping delays. The sooner you can get everyone on your shopping list checked off, the better. […]
TV SHOWS
Still need a holiday gift for the foodie on your list? We found a sale on a sous vide machine plus other impressive deals

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holidays are nearly upon us, but there’s still time to finish up your gift shopping if you act now. For the amateur chef on your list, we’ve found a great deal on a sous vide machine that delivers restaurant-quality meals at home. That’s not […]
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Keurig Coffee#Coffee Maker#Cat#Bestreviews#Hp Chromebook#Shop#Xterra#Trx3500 Folding Treadmill
Kiplinger

15 Best Things to Buy at Dollar Stores (Including Dollar Tree) for the Holidays

The big meltdown over dollar stores exploded at just the wrong time: right at the cusp of the holiday shopping season. That’s when Dollar Tree, the dominant player in the one-buck market, announced prices were being raised by 25% after 35 years of not going above the $1 mark. The company confirmed the majority of items at Dollar Tree stores will cost $1.25. Did you need more evidence of inflation?
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
HuffingtonPost

54 Gifts That’ll Have Everyone Asking, 'Where Did You Find That?'

If you’re running out of time to think of an impactful gift, this list is here to save you. Stock and shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. So order earlier than you think you need to and be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for when you need it.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

You won’t find a better cheap 70-inch TV Black Friday deal than this

You’re here because you want to see the best 70-inch TV deal we’ve found while scouring all of these crazy Black Friday deals and holiday sales. Right now at Best Buy, you can pick up this 70-inch Hisense 4K TV for just $550, saving you $300 on the usual price. It’s easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals, but also one of the best Black Friday deals overall, that you can shop today. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home cinema setup for less than you’d ordinarily pay. You can check out that deal below, or keep reading for more info on the Hisense 70-inch we picked out!
ELECTRONICS
CNET

14 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it's even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts

Ahead of the holidays, there are sales aplenty, including markdowns on gifts, everything you need to get your home ready for guests, and more. Amazon's sale section was recently refreshed with new deals, but there's even more exclusively for Prime members if you know where to look. The Just for Prime hub has exclusive savings (up to 64 percent) for subscribers on electronics, fashion, home, beauty, and more. Many come with coupons or other offers, resulting in double discounts for Prime shoppers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNN

The 21 best Amazon holiday gifts for everyone on your list

With more than 350 million products, Amazon has fantastic gift options for every member of the family this holiday season. The problem, of course, is actually combing through those millions of listings to find high-quality presents for your favorite people. And with tangled supply chains and inventory shortages already affecting shipping times across the country, the best time to get started on your holiday shopping is, in fact, right now!
SHOPPING
WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia.

 https://www.wric.com/

