Giants plan to start Mike Glennon Sunday, reportedly could give Jake Fromm playing time

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

Joe Judge told reporters on Wednesday that the plan remains for Mike Glennon to be the starting quarterback on Sunday, as Daniel Jones is still not cleared for contact due to his neck injury.

Jones saw a spine and neck specialist in New York on Monday, which resulted in the usual starter receiving the recommendation to once again not play this weekend. Jones suffered the injury in a Week 12 win over the Eagles, but hasn’t played since. He will continue to be a participant in practice this week, per Judge.

While Glennon is expected to start, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the team is “considering” giving Jake Fromm a look on Sunday against the Cowboys, which could depend on Glennon’s performance. The veteran completed 17 of 36 passes in last weekend’s loss to the Chargers, throwing for 191 yards and two touchdowns while throwing one interception.

As for Jones, there hasn’t been much more clarity on the exact nature of his neck injury, but with just three games to go after Sunday, his season is very much in jeopardy.

