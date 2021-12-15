ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

‘Extremely rare’ deep-sea fish washes up on beach; experts say only 31 ever found worldwide

By Dillon Davis, Nexstar Media Wire
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dK19b_0dNeM37T00

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – Another ultra-rare deep-sea fish has washed up this month on a beach in California, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego said Tuesday.

Officials say scientists were notified Dec. 10 about a deceased female Pacific footballfish found at Swami’s Beach in Encinitas, in San Diego County. The creature measures nearly 13 inches long and weighs 5 pounds, Scripps spokeswoman Brittany Hook said in a news release.

After 3 tense months, Spanish volcano eruption may be over

It is the third time in the past month a deep-sea fish was reported near an area beach, including the second such Pacific footballfish, which was photographed on Nov. 13 at a beach in La Jolla. An unusual 4-foot lancetfish also was found dead Dec. 1 on the sand at La Jolla Shores.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zl3ey_0dNeM37T00
An ultra-rare Pacific footballfish was reported as washing ashore Dec. 10 at Swami’s Beach in Encinitas, Calif. Researchers with the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego say it’s the third time in the past month a deep-sea fish has been reported near a local beach. (Photos via Scripps Institution of Oceanography)

“Experts don’t have any evidence to theorize why these fish are washing ashore in Southern California, but are interested in learning more about the specimens that have been collected or any new ones that might wash up,” Hook said.

The institution called the most recent find “extremely rare,” noting only 31 known specimens of the specifies have ever been collected. Tissue samples from the fish are being collected for genetic analysis and its stomach contents are expected to be examined by researchers with Anela Choy’s lab at Scripps.

NASA probe ‘touches’ the sun for the first time, dives into atmosphere

Researchers are reminding the public that if they happen to come across an unusual find at the beach, “do not take it home.” Instead, notify a lifeguard and contact the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at scrippsnews@ucsd.edu or by phone at 858-534-3624.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Weather#La Jolla#Uc San Diego#Swami S Beach#Spanish#Pacific Footballfish
SFGate

Unusual sea creature washes up on San Francisco's Ocean Beach

San Francisco State University graduate student Eleanor Morgan was walking her dogs on Ocean Beach near Taraval on Saturday afternoon when she discovered a creature in the sand that may as well have been the spawn of the monster in “It Came from Beneath the Sea.”. It had a...
Miami Herald

‘Rare find.’ A second terrifying deep-sea fish washes up on California beach

A second extremely rare deep-sea fish has been found washed up on a Southern California beach, marine biologists say. Someone discovered the body of a Pacific footballfish, a type of anglerfish like one seen in the film “Finding Nemo,” on a beach in Encinitas north of San Diego on Friday, Dec. 10, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography reported on Twitter.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Incredible! Scientists Discovered Mammoth Tusk at the Bottom of the Sea

Scientists were surprised to discover the remains of a mammoth bottom of the ocean since mammoths are considered to be ancient terrestrial animals. Scientists from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) named Steven Haddock and Pilot Randy Prickett found a tusk of the Columbian mammoth 185 miles offshore and 10,000 feet underground. In July 2021, they returned to the ocean in order to get a full sample of the tusk after collecting a small piece.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
ScienceAlert

We All Nearly Missed The Largest Underwater Volcano Eruption Ever Detected

She was flying home from a holiday in Samoa when she saw it through the airplane window: a "peculiar large mass" floating on the ocean, hundreds of kilometres off the north coast of New Zealand. The Kiwi passenger emailed photos of the strange ocean slick to scientists, who realized what it was – a raft of floating rock spewed from an underwater volcano, produced in the largest eruption of its kind ever recorded. "We knew it was a large-scale eruption, approximately equivalent to the biggest eruption we've seen on land in the 20th Century," said volcanologist Rebecca Carey from the University of Tasmania,...
SCIENCE
Fox News

Cannibalistic lancetfish found on California beach

A somewhat mysterious fish known for eating its own species recently washed up on a California shore. On Friday, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography tweeted about a 4-foot lancetfish that was found on San Diego’s La Jolla Shores last week. Lancetfish live between the ocean’s surface and about 6,000 feet...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
WILDLIFE
marthastewart.com

Dozens of Seal Pups and a Rare Sea Turtle Have Washed Up on UK Beaches Following Storm Arwen

Extreme weather occurrences are becoming increasingly common as the climate crisis continues to impact the environment. One of the latest events was Storm Arwen, which hit the United Kingdom hard last week with exceptionally strong winds of almost 100 mph—an event the country hasn't seen for nearly 60 years. In its wake, dozens of seal pups washed up on UK beaches, as well as a very rare Kemp's Ridley sea turtle that was discovered on a beach in North Wales, around 4,700 miles from its home, CNN reports.
ANIMALS
mymodernmet.com

Rare Deep-Sea Sighting of a Giant Phantom Jellyfish Captured on Video From 3,200 Feet Below

The mysteries of the deep sea never cease to amaze, and the biodiversity of its marine life is each time more enchanting, mystifying, and even terrifying to some degree. In November, during their explorations of the inky black depths of the Pacific, researchers at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) came face to face with one of these wonders. While gathering data at around 3,200 feet deep with one of their remotely operated vehicles (ROV), they were rewarded with a rare sighting of the stygiomedusa gigantae—better known as the giant phantom jellyfish.
WILDLIFE
dallassun.com

Deep-sea mining may wipe out species we have only just discovered

Deep sea hydrothermal vents harbour some of the most extraordinary species on our planet. Lying at two to three kilometres below the surface, these extreme, insular ecosystems are powered, not by the sunlight-driven photosynthesis that we're used to, but by energy from superheated mineral-rich seawater jetting from cracks in the seafloor. This supports thriving and unique animal communities with a density of life that rivals tropical rainforests or coral reefs. From giant red tubeworms to iron-armoured snails, these species were once considered to be untouchable by human activity, but that may not be the case for very long.
AGRICULTURE
audacy.com

Aquarium researchers find deep sea fish with transparent head

MONTEREY, Calif. (KNX) — If you need a reminder to clear your head, let this fish be it. Meet the barreleye fish — the latest discovery from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. "We were cruising with the ROV at 650m in the Monterey Submarine Canyon searching deep...
WILDLIFE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy