PHOTOS: Snow Squall Captured On Camera In Boulder Near The Flatirons

DENVER (CBS4)– Hurricane-force winds whipped across Colorado on Wednesday, leaving behind damage from the storm that included downed trees, power poles and structure damage from flying debris. In once case, a tree that toppled onto a home in Englewood left the house condemned.
(credit: Englewood Police)
The winds and falling trees brought down power lines that resulted in about 112,000 Xcel Energy customers without power. As of Thursday afternoon, there were still about 4,000 people without power between Weld and Douglas counties and as far west as Summit County.
(credit: Englewood Police)
A tree crashed into Brian Woodworth’s home in Englewood on Wednesday. The house has been condemned because of the amount of structural damage. One neighbor said she couldn’t believe how much damage one tree caused.
“It was just crazy, being in December with this crazy weather we’ve been having,” said neighbor Jamie Barlow.
(credit: CBS)
The family dog was inside the home when the tree crashed into it, but the dog was not injured.
Comments / 0