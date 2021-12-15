PHOTOS: Snow Squall Captured On Camera In Boulder Near The Flatirons

DENVER(CBS)- It’s the last weekend before Christmas and it is going to unseasonable mild all the way thru the holiday. The only small issue we have tonight is light mountain snow and an extremely cold start to the weekend. On the weather map Colorado will see a secondary surge of cooler air overnight behind the original front that pushed in earlier in the day. Credit: CBS4 This push of cooler air will fire up a few light mountain snow showers overnight. Amounts will be very light with gusts of wind 30 to 40 mph. With clearing skies the whole state will start the weekend in the deep freeze Saturday morning. With lots of mountain low temperatures dropping below zero! Credit: CBS4 Around the Front Range most Denver metro and surrounding suburbs will be in the teens with single digits up around Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley along with DIA. Credit: CBS4 As the day goes on Saturday’s highs will also be a little chilly. Mostly 40s east with 20s and 30s in the mountains and west. Credit: CBS4 Sunday will start a warming trend that lasts thru Christmas Day! An unseasonably warm ridge of high pressure moves in on the Rockies for several days. Credit: CBS4

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO