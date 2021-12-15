ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Snow Squall Captured On Camera In Boulder Near The Flatirons

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The National Weather Service shared photos of a snow squall on Wednesday morning in Boulder.

The photos were posted on Facebook and show what would normally be a pretty view of the Flatirons. Instead, a big white cloud is seen moving down from the foothills.

The snow squall moved out quickly.

High winds are expected in the area throughout the day.

