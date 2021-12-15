ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

COVID In MN: US Surpasses 800K Deaths, Minnesota Now Over 10K

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JAHVg_0dNeLjsP00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the United States surpasses 800,000 deaths from COVID-19 , state health officials in Minnesota reported 2,231 new cases and 54 more deaths Wednesday.

That brings the state’s death total over 10,000.

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the total number of people who have been infected to 959,989, and 10,018 deaths have been attributed to the virus. There have been 11,678 reinfections.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate stands at 10.3% as of Dec. 7. That’s above the high-risk threshold, but the rate has been falling for multiple days now. The daily new cases per 100,000 residents was last reported at 71.9.

RELATED: COVID Forces Minnesota Mom To Deliver Baby Early

As of Tuesday, there were 371 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds in Minnesota hospitals. Additionally, 1,274 non-ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 cases.

Health care workers from across the state pleaded with Minnesotans Wednesday morning as hospitals continue to be overwhelmed with patients, both COVID and otherwise.

“My colleagues and I need you to step up,” Dr. Hannah Lichtsinn said. “Caring is not political … Caring is fundamentally human.”

According to MDH, 71.1% of Minnesotans 5 and older have received at least one vaccine dose. There have been more than 8.3 million doses administered in the state, including 1.4 million booster shots.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 3

Jay L
3d ago

Do you know what would help vaccination rates? Stop firing people for it, stop saying that people that don’t get it have to pay more, stop saying if you’re not vaccinated the hospitals won’t help you, this creates heat in dissent and you’re drawing a line of the vision on purpose. Each piece like that has no room in a pandemic. There were millions of anti-VAX or‘s long before Covid hit. There have been adverse reactions to children and adults elderly for the last 30 years you don’t think they remember any of that? A lot of people are not sold on vaccines especially when we see the vaccinated dying

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Lines Form At Minnesota COVID-19 Testing Sites Ahead Of Holidays

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — With 109 million Americans expected to travel over the holidays, many are also traveling to get a COVID-19 test before visiting family. The line for COVID-19 testing in Brooklyn Park Sunday stretched out the door. People are lining up for COVID-19 testing in Brooklyn Park. Those I spoke said they had plans to travel this week and wanted to make sure they didn’t infect family members who are too young to be vaccinated. @WCCO #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/Ti8HFGaBGD — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) December 19, 2021 “We’ve been out here now three to four times and this is about the busiest it’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Everything Everyone Fears’: Brian Lange Becomes 1st Minnesota Firefighter To Die From COVID

UPSULA, Minn. (WCCO) – Hundreds throughout the state collectively mourned the loss of Upsala Fire Captain Brian Lange Saturday morning. Lange, who had been with the department for 23 years, passed away at age 55 on Dec. 11 from complications due to COVID-19. His death, ruled a line of duty death, marks the first for a firefighter in the state since the pandemic’s onset. He left behind a wife and two children. “Today, all of Minnesota’s 20,000 firefighters are grieving his loss and realizing it could have been any one of us any day,” said Jay Wood of the Minnesota Fire Service...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Happening Everywhere’: Suburban Mayors Team Up To Address Crime

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A third suspect in a string of suburban carjackings remains at large. But Twin Cities mayors aren’t letting crime just happen. They are forming an unprecedented alliance to fight back. For months, suburban residents have watched as violent crimes have devastated Minneapolis and St. Paul. St. Paul has broken a record for the number of homicides, and Minneapolis is getting close to breaking its record that was set 26 years ago. This year in Minneapolis, there have been 610 carjackings so far. In 2020 there were 388 carjackings. READ MORE: 2 Teenagers Plead Guilty To Several Twin Cities Carjackings Now the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 3,805 New Cases Reported As Positivity Rate Dips To 10.2%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota reported 3,805 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 39 more deaths. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the total number of cases to 975,447, including 11,771 reinfections. Since March of 2020, 10,057 people have died of the virus; roughly half of the victims lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The seven-day average positivity rate has been falling for the past few days, and stands at 10.2% as of Dec. 8. However, any figure above 10% is considered “high risk.” The state is also seeing 68.3 new cases per...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Health
Minneapolis, MN
Coronavirus
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Beds Not Available For ER Patients As Hospital Capacity Pushed To Limits

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some Minnesota families are sharing their first-hand accounts of the state’s hospital crisis and crunch for space. Four regions in the state have just one adult ICU bed available right now and waits at emergency rooms will often take hours. The surge in COVID cases and the staffing issues have all added up to more anxiety for Minnesota patients. “It’s like your worst nightmare coming true,” Barbara Ojaniemi told WCCO. Ojaniemi’s 66-year-old mom, Charlene, had two stents put in last year. Doctors had been monitoring her condition closely until this fall. “She had an appointment in November that had to be rescheduled because...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

From Record Snow To December Tornadoes, ‘Unusual’ And Extreme MN Weather Driven By Climate Change

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From record-setting snowfall and record warmth, to the first-recorded tornadoes in December, it was an unprecedented week of weather in Minnesota. But it was just a small part of an extreme weather week nationwide. The chaos began just over a week ago, on the evening of Dec. 10 into the early hours the next morning, when a powerful storm that brought Minnesotans snow spun up 59 tornadoes, mainly across Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky. Several tornadoes traveled over 120 miles through multiple states, with winds estimated to be between 160 and 190 mph. In Minnesota, up to 21 inches of snow fell...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘We’re Exhausted, Heartbroken’: Minnesota Doctors Plea For People To Get Vaccinated

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota doctors are sounding the alarm about the dire state of hospitals amid the recent surge of COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, health care workers from across the state gathered in the Twin Cities to share stories about what it’s like where they work. Minnesota currently has the seventh highest COVID-19 infection rate in the country. “Many of us are starting to feel helpless because we’ve been living this crisis for so long,” said Dr. Shirlee Xie. She and other doctors painted a grim picture of the reality of their ability to treat patients under the strain of the COVID surge...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Fox Rescue Group Gets National Attention After Viral Video

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota fox rescue group is getting national attention Saturday night after one of their videos goes viral. SaveAFox group says their phone is ringing off the hook. A lot of people are inquiring about making the foxes one of their pets. “We’ve had a few videos go viral and every time they do we get an influx of e-mails and messages,” said Ethan Frankamp, who works with SaveAFox in Lakeville. The rescue group takes in domesticated foxes that aren’t fit to be released back into nature. “All the foxes here are domesticated but some of them are pretty wild,” Frankamp...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Police#K Deaths#Wcco#Non Icu#Minnesotans#First Minnesota
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Family Of 6 Loses Home To Fire During Winter Storm

CORCORAN, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minnesota family is without their home this Christmas after last week’s winter storm brought down a tree, which then took out a power line sparking a fire in their home. Gideon Slabaugh never thought his family wouldn’t be spending their first Christmas with their newborn Ruth inside their Corcoran home. “The morning it happened she turned three-weeks-old,” Slabaugh said. During last week’s storm, he was out working his overnight job while his wife and four kids were at home. As he was driving on his shift, his gut told him there was reason to be concerned. “I just had...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘Committed To Protecting’: City Officials Of Southwest Suburban Cities Meet To Discuss Crime

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The mayors, police chiefs, and city managers of five metro cities — Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Edina, Minnetonka, and Plymouth — met Friday to discuss the rise in crime in their areas. This comes after multiple reported carjackings and robberies in the Twin Cities. The meeting was not open to the public but according to the release, the group established three objectives at Friday’s meeting. The first is to build on established relationships, share crime data statistics and create a multifaceted local and regional response to address the increase of crime. The following action steps per the release: The mayors of this...
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Ranks In Top Five States For COVID-19 Response

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota has been ranked in the top five states for COVID-19 response in a national scorecard released by POLITICO Wednesday. According to a release by Gov. Tim Walz, POLITICO’s State Pandemic Scorecard ranks how states have fared during the pandemic using data and policy outcomes in four categories: health, economy, social well-being and education. Minnesota performed well in all four rankings and placed fifth in the country overall, said the release. Minnesota has also been recognized by Results for America as a 2021 State Standard of Excellence for using data and evidence to inform residents during COVID-19. “In every decision...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Holidazzle’s Return Fuels Enthusiasm For Reinvigoration Of Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A holiday tradition is back in Minneapolis this weekend. Holidazzle kicked off Friday night in Loring Park, complete with music, rides and a firework show. It’s one of several events drawing crowds back to the heart of Minneapolis. It’s also a boost for small business owners like Nicole Brecht of Simple Trends. “We love face to face people events so we are glad to be back this year,” Brecht said. President and CEO of the Mpls Downtown Council Steve Cramer said downtown Minneapolis is looking bright despite a spike in crime and hardships from the pandemic. Crews are gearing up...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin Parishioners Rejoice Upon News Of Release Of Hostages In Haiti

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WCCO) — There is a sense of relief in a small Wisconsin town after news that all of the hostages held for two months in Haiti have been freed. That includes a family from the area of Ladysmith. A release late this afternoon from Christian Aid Ministries says everyone — including a 10-month-old baby, and 3- and 6-year-old boys — seems to be doing reasonably well. Churches in northwest Wisconsin kept the faith, knowing a family of four would soon be home. “It became pretty real. Pretty fast to our area,” Brian Chitwood, Senior Pastor of First Church of Christ...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

TikTok School Threats Prompt Response From Law Enforcement

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota safety leaders want schools to beware of a nationwide threat circulating on social media. Messages are spreading on TikTok saying that there’ll be shootings and bombings Friday at schools across the country. However, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says there is no evidence such violence will happen in the state or anywhere else. According to safety officials, the social media trend could encourage someone to act so law enforcement and school officials should investigate any direct threats. In Minnesota, a number of school districts and law enforcement agencies have sent out statements about the rumors.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Everything Everyone Fears’: First Minnesota Firefighter Dies From COVID-19 Moorhead Police: ‘Several’ People Found Dead Inside Home Holidazzle's Return Fuels Enthusiasm For Reinvigoration Of Downtown Minneapolis Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 17: Potter Breaks Down On The Stand, 'I'm Sorry It Happened' Kim Potter Trial Updates
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Teenagers Plead Guilty To Several Twin Cities Carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Two teenagers have pleaded guilty in connection to several carjackings and robberies in the Twin Cities Wednesday. Both were certified to stand trial as adults. Asa Huff-Jones, 17, of Brooklyn Park, and 18-year-old Raveyan Smith, of Minneapolis, each pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree aggravated robbery. Both were certified to stand trial as adults, according to Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. Neither Huff-Jones or Smith were involved in the same offenses. Huff-Jones will serve 86 months in prison and Smith will serve 93 months. “Our office is committed to prosecuting carjacking cases submitted to us to the fullest extent of the law,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said. “We take these matters seriously, and are doing everything in our power to ensure those who commit violent felony offenses are punished for their infractions.”   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Everything Everyone Fears’: First Minnesota Firefighter Dies From COVID-19 Moorhead Police: ‘Several’ People Found Dead Inside Home Holidazzle's Return Fuels Enthusiasm For Reinvigoration Of Downtown Minneapolis Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 17: Potter Breaks Down On The Stand, 'I'm Sorry It Happened' Kim Potter Trial Updates
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Historic December Storm Brings 2 Possible Tornadoes; Temps Will Drop On Windy Thursday

RESOURCES: Closures & Delays  | Live Radar | Weather App MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A rare winter thunderstorm possibly whipped up two December tornadoes in Minnesota Wednesday night — an unprecedented event in recorded state history. The National Weather Service said it will send one team to Freeborn and possibly Faribault County in Minnesota on Thursday to determine “whether damage was caused by a tornado or straight line winds” in the Hartland area. A crew will also be assessing possible tornado damage in Plainsview, Minnesota. In Wisconsin, crews will determine damage in Eau Claire County. UPDATE: EF-0 Tornado Confirmed In Winona County, Making It MN’s First-Ever Confirmed Tornado...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Light Snow On The Ground Saturday Morning, Mild Weekend Ahead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some Minnesota residents woke up on Saturday to a light layer of snow on the ground. Reports filed by WCCO’s Weather Watcher Network show totals from .8 inches in Northfield to 2.5 inches in Melrose. In the Twin Cities area, 1.6 inches was reported in Woodbury, and 1.2 inches in New Hope. Credit: CBS Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak reports that there’s a chance for light snow on Tuesday, though the models show the system trending north, near Walker and Bemidji. But still, the question remains as to whether there will be snow on the ground come Christmas. Augustyniak says there’s a chance for more...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Social Media Threat Prompts Several Minnesota School Districts To Cancel Classes Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several school districts in Minnesota are closing buildings Friday due to social media threats. Officials with Lakeville Area Schools say school and district buildings will be closed Friday due to a social media threat. In Farmington, schools will have a flex day. And the principal at Plymouth Middle School issued a letter explaining the building went under lockdown during the day. It comes as Minnesota safety leaders want schools to beware of a nationwide threat circulating on social media, specifically TikTok. Brainerd Public Schools also announced that they will be closing Friday “at the request of local law enforcement,” but...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

WCCO Special: MACV’s ‘StandDown’ Event At Target Field Gets Needed Services To Veterans

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans is working to change lives. On Wednesday morning, WCCO was live at Target Field, where veterans gathered for a holiday meal and so much more. It’s all part of WCCO’s Home for the Holidays campaign to help end veteran homelessness in Minnesota. The event is a twist on MACV’s traditional “StandDowns.” Besides gathering together for food, it’s a chance for veterans to get the services they need to thrive — everything from advice on finding jobs and renting a home to vaccines and haircuts. Watch the entire WCCO special above, and go to wcco.com/holidays for more on how to donate.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Everything Everyone Fears’: First Minnesota Firefighter Dies From COVID-19 Moorhead Police: ‘Several’ People Found Dead Inside Home Holidazzle's Return Fuels Enthusiasm For Reinvigoration Of Downtown Minneapolis Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 17: Potter Breaks Down On The Stand, 'I'm Sorry It Happened' Kim Potter Trial Updates
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Slippery Roads Believed To Be Factor In Fatal Northern Minnesota Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Slippery roads are thought to have played a role Thursday in a fatal crash in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the single-car crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Highway 21 just south of Babbitt. Babbitt is located about 100 miles north of Duluth. First responders found the driver, a 74-year-old Babbitt man, dead at the scene. Investigators say slippery road conditions are being considered as a factor in the crash. An overnight storm brought snow to the area and freezing temperatures. The Minnesota State Patrol says there were more than 120 other crashes Thursday across the state. At least one other crash in southern Minnesota was fatal.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Everything Everyone Fears’: First Minnesota Firefighter Dies From COVID-19 Moorhead Police: ‘Several’ People Found Dead Inside Home Holidazzle's Return Fuels Enthusiasm For Reinvigoration Of Downtown Minneapolis Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 17: Potter Breaks Down On The Stand, 'I'm Sorry It Happened' Kim Potter Trial Updates
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
47K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy