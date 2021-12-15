COVID In MN: US Surpasses 800K Deaths, Minnesota Now Over 10K

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the United States surpasses 800,000 deaths from COVID-19 , state health officials in Minnesota reported 2,231 new cases and 54 more deaths Wednesday.

That brings the state’s death total over 10,000.

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the total number of people who have been infected to 959,989, and 10,018 deaths have been attributed to the virus. There have been 11,678 reinfections.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate stands at 10.3% as of Dec. 7. That’s above the high-risk threshold, but the rate has been falling for multiple days now. The daily new cases per 100,000 residents was last reported at 71.9.

As of Tuesday, there were 371 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds in Minnesota hospitals. Additionally, 1,274 non-ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 cases.

Health care workers from across the state pleaded with Minnesotans Wednesday morning as hospitals continue to be overwhelmed with patients, both COVID and otherwise.

“My colleagues and I need you to step up,” Dr. Hannah Lichtsinn said. “Caring is not political … Caring is fundamentally human.”

According to MDH, 71.1% of Minnesotans 5 and older have received at least one vaccine dose. There have been more than 8.3 million doses administered in the state, including 1.4 million booster shots.

