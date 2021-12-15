ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Americas may be left behind in access to new COVID treatments, says PAHO

By Julia Symmes Cobb
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eO7Ql_0dNeIdl600

BOGOTA (Reuters) - The Americas could be left behind as new treatments for COVID-19 are developed and approved, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, urging countries and companies to work together to ensure access across the region.

PAHO has repeatedly warned that the poorer countries in Latin America and the Caribbean will lag behind richer nations in the fight against COVID-19 and that delays will put the lives of more vulnerable populations at risk.

“As new treatments gain final approvals, countries and companies alike must work together to ensure that everyone who can benefit from these tools has timely access to them, at a price our countries can afford,” PAHO director Carissa Etienne told journalists during the group’s weekly news conference. “Without additional support, they will be left behind.”

PAHO - which operates as the regional office for the World Health Organization - is tracking developments closely, she said, and will support countries, international organizations and companies to guarantee access to future therapeutic tools like anti-virals.

“We need the good will of companies to openly share these technologies and resources to all countries so that the Americas are not left behind as new tools become available,” Etienne said.

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc on Tuesday said its antiviral COVID-19 pill showed near 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients. It is in talks with regulatory agencies for authorization of the treatment.

Rival Merck & Co has asked for U.S. emergency authorization for its own antiviral pill.

This year was worse than 2020 for the region, Etienne said, with triple the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths.

While vaccinations were not as rapid or evenly distributed as hoped and millions of people have not yet received a single dose, 56% of people in Latin America and the Caribbean are fully vaccinated, Etienne added.

New COVID infections in the region rose 18.4% over last week to 926,056, as the United States, Canada, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay and parts of the Caribbean saw a rise in cases.

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

Compared to Polio and Smallpox, America's COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign Is Going Great

The agonizingly slow upward creep of the U.S. COVID vaccination rate , coupled with the emergence of the Omicron variant, has observers speaking in tones of gloom. What is wrong with people who refuse to get the shots? Some point to diseases such as smallpox and polio as evidence of a less-broken time when people trusted authorities and believed more strongly in science. But as historians of medicine, we find the despair about vaccine hesitancy misplaced.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bangor Daily News

America has been failing on access to COVID-19 testing

The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing aticles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. President Joe Biden told reporters last week that he was being “tested every day” for COVID-19. Where is that kind of testing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Americas#Bogota#Drugmaker Pfizer Inc#Merck Co
Reuters

Key moments of COVID-19 pandemic

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The upcoming New Year's Eve will mark the second anniversary of the first reported COVID-19 case in Wuhan, China. Since then, more than 272 million cases of the disease have been reported worldwide and over 5 million people have died of COVID-19. To combat the health...
WORLD
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

Maryland-Based Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Found Safe And Effective In UMMS Trial

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — A COVID-19 vaccine made by Gaithersburg-based manufacturer Novavax was found to be safe and effective in a Phase 3 trial by the University of Maryland School of Medicine. The study found the company’s vaccine 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 illness and 100% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease that required hospitalization. The study was conducted in the first few months of the year with nearly 30,000 volunteers in the U.S. and Mexico. At the time, Alpha was the dominant COVID-19 strain, so the trial did not account for the Delta and Omicron variants. “Our study results indicate that this...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Free Press - TFP

Virginia Woman’s Bout With COVID, Treatment With Ivermectin Could Speak Volumes On Virus Treatment And The Politics Behind Them

The case of a Virginia woman could be watched very closely as a barometer of the use of therapeutics for COVID-19. Kathleen Davies has been hospitalized and on a ventilator for more than a month after falling ill to the coronavirus in October. When it appeared the hospital’s treatment regimen failed, her son Christopher, a radiology technician at the facility, urged doctors to treat her with Ivermectin.
VIRGINIA STATE
hawaiitelegraph.com

US COVID deaths surpass 8 lakh, Biden prays for loved ones left behind

Washington [US], December 15 (ANI): Deaths from the COVID-19 in the US has surpassed the tragic numbers of 8,00,000 on Tuesday (local time) with President Joe Biden saying all "loved ones" left behind are remembered and the nation prays for them. "As we mark the tragic milestone of 8,00,000 American...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Omicron rewrites the COVID plan for 2022

CHICAGO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - As the Omicron variant gains momentum in Europe and the United States, scientists are rewriting their expectations for the COVID-19 pandemic next year. Just weeks ago, disease experts were predicting that countries would begin to emerge from the pandemic in 2022 after enduring a series...
SCIENCE
CNET

Moderna booster and omicron: 3 COVID vaccine doses protect better than 2. What to know today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A year ago today, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained how a third shot of the Moderna vaccine protects better than two shots versus the emerging omicron variant of COVID-19.
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

CDC predicts when the omicron variant wave will hit the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new prediction about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, saying it could cause a wave of cases in January 2022. Per The Washington Post, the CDC said the omicron variant is already spreading quickly throughout the United States. Cases related...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

251K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy