Trump supporters now going door-to-door to find election fraud that doesn’t exist

Supporters of former US president Donald Trump are reportedly going door-to-door to find so-called election fraud in New Hampshire , a report has found.

The groups of Trump followers have been seen pounding on doors across the Granite State and, as BuzzFeed reported, in half-a-dozen US states.

Supporters of Mr Trump have been approaching New Hampshire homeowners and asking for proof of identity since about October, the report said, and under the guise of the “New Hampshire Voter Integrity Group”.

“[We] took a look at the election so we’re a little concerned about what happened, so we’re, uh, checking,” one homeowner, a Democrat, was allegedly told.

The report said members of the group had researched homeowners before turning up at homes to ask about election fraud in 2020’s presidential race – won fairly by US President Joe Biden . That included asking about how people voted, whether via post, absentee or in person – and general questions about voting.

Despite Republicans’ incessant claims of widespread voter fraud, actual evidence of it remains elusive.

BuzzFeed said it found an app used by the voter integrity group, and which contained readily available information about voters typically used by Democrat canvassers.

Any alleged discrepancies between public records and what homeowners said on doorsteps, was supposed to be reported to the integrity group – and if possible, signed off by the homeowner in the form of an affidavit.

The legal document has been used by Trump supporters in dozens of legal cases alleging election fraud, all of which have been dismissed by US courts.

The integrity group’s founder, 37-year-old Marylyn Todd, said “many” of the group were independents who voted for Mr Biden in 2020, although BuzzFeed was unable to verify. She said she wanted to know the “truth”.

One homeowner in New Hampshire was said to have called 911, leading to a police report. Similar incidents have been reported in Arizona, Colorado, Florida and elsewhere.

While Mr Biden won the state by a margin of 7 per cent in 2020, more than two-thirds of Republicans were said to believe that Mr Trump had won the election, as a Yahoo News/YouGov poll found in August.