ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Mayor-Elect Adams Vows To Make New York City ‘A Safe City’ Following Shooting Death Of Brooklyn Bodega Worker

By Christina Fan
CBS New York
CBS New York
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MEq2J_0dNeHrpp00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams and the next NYPD commissioner, Keechant Sewell , went to the scene of a deadly shooting in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Police said a worker in a bodega was killed Tuesday night during an attempted robbery , CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

The victim’s family was still deep in grief, but told CBS2 the victim was a good boy, just 20 years old, and that the man who shot him was a customer he knew.

Adams and Sewell paid their respects at the site where yet another bodega worker lost his life, offering a promise to the community once he takes office.

“I am going to make my city safe. We will be a safe city,” Adams said.

The latest incident happened at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday inside Flatbush Deli Corp. Police said a man walked in with a gun and attempted to rob the store. In the ensuing struggle, Fadel Mosa, who worked as a clerk, was shot in the head.

“That’s my best friend. I literally broke down because I come to the store every morning. And he was a good person. We joke and laugh every morning,” Flatbush resident Darlene Godfrey said.

“This is sad. It just makes no sense. Out of all the stuff going on in the world, this is what they doing?” neighbor Crystal Johnson said.

Close friends told CBS2 that Mosa was about to get married and that his father had recently flown to Yemen to prepare for the wedding. The victim’s uncle spoke Wednesday through a translator.

“What he and the family want is justice for the loss of their beloved son, Fadel,” Rageh Almaklani said.

The Yemeni American Merchants Association, which the bodega is part of, said it is gravely concerned over the recent string of attacks on bodegas throughout the city. On Wednesday, it reiterated its concerns to the city’s new leadership.

“When you hurt one store owner or worker you aren’t just hurting one person. Each store is responsible for 20 family back home in the warn-torn Yemen,” the association’s Zaid Nagi said. “How many press conferences are we going to have before everyone or anyone do something about this? Our community is hurting.”

The mayor-elect and incoming commissioner declined to address this specific shooting, but laid out their plans to attack the over-proliferation of guns.

“Guns come in to our city in pieces, and so state lawmakers must catch up to what’s happening on the ground. Federal lawyers must catch up to what’s happening on the ground,” Adams said.

So far, there have been no arrests in the deli shooting. The Yemeni American Merchants Association is now offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Wednesday night, police released video and pictures of the suspect wanted in connection to the shooting. Police say he was seen running southbound on Flatbush Avenue shortly after the incident.

Investigators say he was also spotted inside the bodega before the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) . You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYPD: James Ryan Charged With Hate Crime For Spray Painting Swastikas In Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police arrested the man they say has been spray painting swastikas across Lower Manhattan James Ryan, 39, was taken into custody Thursday on charges of criminal mischief as a hate crime and aggravated harassment. Surveillance video showed a man drawing a swastika on a pillar at City Hall on Monday evening. (Credit: NYPD) Investigators said the same man spray painted a swastika on the Charging Bull statue Tuesday. Earlier this month, he’s accused of drawing three swastikas on the wall of a construction site on Maiden Lane. Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the New York State Police to assist in the investigation. “I am appalled and disgusted that a swastika was scrawled on the wall of the Brooklyn Bridge/City Hall subway station. No one should walk the streets in fear of hate, bigotry and antisemitism,” Hochul said in a statement earlier this week. “An attack on a Jewish New Yorker is an attack on all of us. If you commit a hate crime, you are picking a fight with 20 million New Yorkers. We are united in saying that hate has no home here in New York.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Off-Duty NYPD Lieutenant Hospitalized, Suspect Dead After Shooting Outside Queens Nightclub

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD lieutenant is in critical condition Thursday after getting into a shootout, while off-duty, with a group of armed suspects in Queens. One suspect was shot during the incident and died at the hospital. Two others are still on the loose. According to Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, the lieutenant, a 15-year department veteran, is recovering after being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery. “He was conscious when I arrived and I was able to briefly interact with him. He has multiple gunshot wounds. He is lucky to be alive,” said Shea. “When is this luck gonna run out?”...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man Wanted For Spray Painting Swastikas On City Hall, Charging Bull In Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for a suspect accused of a hateful vandalism spree in Lower Manhattan. Surveillance video shows the man drawing a swastika on a pillar at City Hall on Monday evening. (Credit: NYPD) Investigators said the same man spray painted a swastika on the Charging Bull statue Tuesday. Earlier this month, he’s accused of drawing three swastikas on the wall of a construction site on Maiden Lane. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is directing the New York State Police to assist in this ongoing investigation. “I am appalled and disgusted that a swastika was scrawled on the wall of the...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

5 Things We Know About Keechant Sewell, New York City’s New Police Commissioner

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Keechant Sewell will be New York City’s 45th police commissioner and the first woman to lead the department. Mayor-elect Eric Adams made the historic announcement Wednesday morning. Sewell, 49, will replace outgoing NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. Here are five things we know about her: Sewell previously spent 25 years with the Nassau County Police Department and most recently served as chief of detectives She grew up in the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, Queens She now lives in Valley Stream, but will have to move back into the city Sewell loves to cook and host dinner parties for her friends Adams says he chose her because she “exudes what it means to be emotionally intelligent.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Adams, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
CBS New York

Police: Good Samaritan Helps Woman Fight Off Attacker At Manhattan Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say punched a woman in the face and tried to sexually assault her at a subway station in Lower Manhattan. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the Brooklyn Bridge/City Hall/Chambers Street station. Police said the woman was walking down the stairs to enter the station when the man punched her and tried to take off her skirt. A Good Samaritan jumped in, got the suspect off the victim and called 911. The suspect then ran off. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

AdeoluI lesanmi, 28, Reported Missing In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. Police say 28-year-old AdeoluI lesanmi was last seen leaving her Harlem home around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with a thin build and dark complexion. She also has flower tattoos on both arms. NYC #medtwitter community please please keep an eye out for this amazing human and med school classmate Dr. Ade Ilesanmi, last seen 12/15 in East Harlem. Please share!! pic.twitter.com/uX9vJ1Dhm7 — Wil Gibb, MD (@Wil_Gibb) December 16, 2021 lesanmi was last seen wearing a black jacket and multi-color tie-dye shirt. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Dawn Peterson, Mother Of 2, Shot To Death Outside Jamaica, Queens Home

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dawn Peterson, a mother of two from Queens, was shot to death Friday outside her home. The shooting happened near Foch Boulevard and 155th Street in Jamaica just before 6:30 a.m. A preliminary investigation found Peterson, 39, was approached by a man in front of her home before she was shot multiple times. Police are investigating whether Peterson knew her attacker, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported. A 39 y/o woman, identified as Dawn Peterson, has died after being shot multiple times outside of her house in Jamaica, Queens. Police are investigating whether the woman and her attacker knew each other @CBSNewYork...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man Lied About Meals On Wheels Delivery To Rob 81-Year-Old Woman

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed an 81-year-old woman by posing as a Meals on Wheels delivery worker at her Bronx apartment. It happened at a building near Intervale Avenue and East 167th Street on Nov. 30 around 10:30 a.m. According to police, the man knocked on the woman’s door and said, “Meals on wheels.” (credit: NYPD) When the woman opened the door, he allegedly pushed his way inside and stole the woman’s purse. The suspect left the apartment and the woman was not hurt, police said. The man police are looking for is believed to be in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black mask, a black hooded sweater, a turquoise and pink jacket, dark-colored pants and gray sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Guns#Cbs2#Flatbush Deli Corp
CBS New York

Man Dies After Being Slashed And Shot In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 33-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot and slashed in the Bronx. Officers found Anthony Laser face down in the first floor hallway of a building on Sheridan Avenue in the Concourse Village section. Investigators say Laser had been shot multiple times and had cuts on his back and head. He was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, there’s no word on a suspect. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Keechant Sewell Named NYPD’s First Female Commissioner; Adams: It ‘Sends Powerful Message To Girls And Young Women’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams‘ nationwide search for a police commissioner ended in his own backyard. He selected the 49-year-old chief of detectives of the Nassau County Police Department to be the first woman to lead the NYPD in its 175-year history, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday. Even before he found the top cop of his dreams, Adams told Kramer it had to be a person with what he called “emotional intelligence.” He said he found it in Keechant Sewell, who grew up in the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City. “Chief Sewell’s appointment today is a powerful message to girls...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

2 NYPD Officers Accused Of Using Fake Vaccine Cards

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD confirms two officers have been placed on desk duty after allegations they submitted fake COVID vaccine cards. Last month, the city mandated all officers get the shot or go on unpaid leave. Both officers were stripped of their guns and badges on Tuesday. The NYPD says an investigation by the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau is now underway. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Adams Names Louis Molina Next Department Of Correction Commissioner

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced Louis Molina as his pick to lead the city’s jail system Thursday, one day after the death of another Rikers Island detainee. Adams and Molina made waves when asked about the Department of Correction’s future plans for solitary confinement on Rikers, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported. Once sworn in, Molina will become the DOC’s first Latino commissioner. “After graduating from Christopher Columbus High School in the Bronx, I served four years in the United States Marine Corps,” Molina said. WATCH: Mayor-Elect Adams Names Louis Molina Department Of Correction Commissioner From there, Molina had a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

New York City Residents Reporting Long Lines At COVID Testing Sites; Check The Wait

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — From new variants to holiday gatherings, the number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise in in the Big Apple. The situation is overwhelming testing sites and those waiting in line. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis has more on how the city plans to tackle this. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times New holiday season, same old story: long lines and wait times at testing sites around the five boroughs, from a mobile van on the Upper West Side to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Sources: Man Arrested For Armed Robbery Attempt That Led To Shootout With Off-Duty NYPD Lieutenant

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery attempt that sent an off-duty NYPD lieutenant to the hospital with gunshot wounds, police sources told CBS2 Friday. According to sources, Christian Cruz will be charged with robbery and grand larceny. Hundreds of people were suddenly ushered out of La Boom nightclub in Woodside, Queens shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday when gunfire erupted outside. Police said an off-duty lieutenant was leaving a concert at the club when he was confronted by armed men wearing ski masks. “We believe these individuals were attempting to rob the officer, possibly of jewelry that the officer was wearing. Moments later there was an exchange of gunfire between the officer and at least one of the perpetrators,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said. Sources said the men may have been after the lieutenant’s gold chain. The lieutenant fired eight shots and at least one suspect fired nine, according to police. The lieutenant and a suspect were rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where the suspect was pronounced dead. The lieutenant was listed in critical, but stable condition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Bronx Mother Of Student With Autism Says It’s Time New York City Move Forward With GPS School Bus Tracking

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’ve heard of many children struggling to catch up after they lost time in the classroom during the pandemic. But now, one Bronx mom says her son, who has special needs, is facing yet another hurdle. His school bus is chronically late and she told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner the solution is something the city promised to do years ago. Silvia Guerrero tracks her son, Aaden Acevedo, who is on the autism spectrum. Every day he is supposed to be picked up in the Allerton section of the of the borough at around 6:55 a.m. and arrive at his East...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams To Name Keechant Sewell As NYPD’s First Female Police Commissioner

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A nationwide search for the NYPD‘s next top cop ends right here in New York. Mayor-elect Eric Adams is expected to announce Wednesday that he’s chosen a woman to lead the NYPD for the first time in the department’s history. She is Nassau County Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell, who grew up in Queens and lived in public housing. The day after the election, Adams told CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer the number one quality he was looking for in a police commissioner. “The next commissioner must be really emotionally intelligent and have the empathy and compassion. Not only should...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Hoboken Announces Vaccine Mandate For SantaCon Bar Crawl

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — You’ll need proof to party at SantaCon in Hoboken this year. A last-minute vaccine mandate is in place for the annual Christmastime bar crawl. Hoboken’s mayor used executive action to ensure businesses play their part in keeping the annual craze safe from possible COVID outbreaks, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported Friday. Many out-of-towners are expected to show up day and night Saturday in a predicted messy fashion. “We don’t unfortunately have the ability to cancel it. We would if we could. It’s a private event, it’s a private pub crawl,” said Mayor Ravi Bhalla, who is not a fan of...
HOBOKEN, NJ
CBS New York

27-Year-Old Man Killed In Brooklyn Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 27-year-old man is dead after a fire at a Brooklyn apartment building. The flames broke out just before 4 a.m. on Ralph Avenue near Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Firefighters said they found the victim with burns on his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The fire started in the kitchen and did not spread to any other apartments. The cause is under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nassau County Colleagues, Valley Stream Neighbors Call New NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell A Brilliant Problem Solver

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is getting its first female commissioner. The surprise selection to many came as no shock to her colleagues in Nassau County, where Keechant Sewell is the respected chief of detectives and thought of as a brilliant problem solver. CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan spoke with her current boss on Wednesday. “It’s like you are the college football coach and one of your players is going into the NFL,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. Sewell will soon become the first female commissioner in the NYPD’s 176-year history. The historic announcement was made Wednesday by Mayor-elect Eric Adams outside...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
CBS New York

Rashaun Weaver, 16, Pleads Guilty To Second-Degree Murder In Tessa Majors Stabbing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rashaun Weaver, the third teen charged in the deadly stabbing of Barnard College student Tessa Majors, pleaded guilty in court Thursday. Weaver, 16, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of robbery. The top charge holds a sentence of 14 years to life, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. Majors, an 18-year-old freshman, was fatally stabbed in Morningside Park on Dec. 11, 2019. The park was also the scene of a deadly stabbing earlier this month. Majors’ father silently walked out of court after Weaver became the third of three suspects to plead guilty to a role in his daughter’s death....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy