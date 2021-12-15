ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Rep. Steven Howe participates in emerging leaders program

By The Salina Journal
Salina Journal
Salina Journal
 4 days ago

Last week State Representative Steven Howe, of Salina, traveled to Alexandria, Virginia, to participate in the Emerging Leaders program hosted by the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) Leaders’ Center.

The program included leadership and communications development workshops with legislators across the nation. Howe was the only Kansan in attendance and was nominated by Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman.

“It truly was an honor to be recognized as an emerging leader by Speaker Ryckman and his leadership team,” Howe said. “NCSL hosted a very educational learning experience for me and many other colleagues from around the country. I look forward to utilizing what I learned to become a better representative, and an effective leader in the Kansas House of Representatives.”

“Rep. Howe has emerged as a forthright leader in his first term in the Kansas House, and it’s an honor to have him represent our state as part of this national program.” said Speaker Ryckman. “I know that Rep. Howe’s thoughtful and communicative approach to service will continue to benefit Salina and help move common sense legislation across the finish line in Topeka.”

Representative Howe was elected to the Kansas House of Representatives in November 2020, and is entering the second year of his first term in office. He represents the 71st House District, which includes eastern Salina and Salina County, and serves on the following committees: Federal and State Affairs Committee, Transportation Committee and Insurance and Pensions Committee.

