Mortgage volumes picked up post Thanksgiving, with a decline in interest rates leading to increased refinance activity, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The MBA’s Market Composite Index, a measure of loan activity based on a survey of association members, increased 2% week over week on a seasonally adjusted basis for the period ending Dec. 3. The prior week included an adjustment for the Thanksgiving holiday. Unadjusted volumes came in 45% higher, while the seasonally adjusted index was 27.3% below its level in the same period in 2020.

REAL ESTATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO