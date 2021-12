Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Just how many websites exist in the world? It is estimated that there are approximately 1.7 billion, however, that number is constantly changing as the number of websites launched and lost fluctuate by thousands every day. There is a good chance that hundreds more will have been launched by the time you are done reading this article.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO