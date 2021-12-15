ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

India unveils $10.2B plan to attract semiconductor makers

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dNeG3uD00

India on Wednesday announced a $10.2 billion plan to try to attract global chipmakers to set up shop in the country and transform it into a production hub of semiconductors.

The plan unveiled by Information Technology and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw comes amid a severe shortage of semiconductors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to global shortages of products that need them, including new cars.

India wants to lure countries with economic incentives, including manufacturers with operations in China that might be willing to shift to India because of the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China, Indian officials and business leaders have said.

He told reporters that incentives will attract companies involved in various parts of the semiconductor manufacturing process. India’s government will provide fiscal support of up to 50% of project costs to eligible display and semiconductor fabricators, Vaishnaw said.

“Today’s historic decision will boost the development of complete semiconductor ecosystem, ranging from design, fabrication, packaging, and testing,” Vaishnaw said.

The government expects its investments supporting the semiconductor sector would help create 35,000 specialized jobs and indirect employment for 100,000 people, the Press Trust of India news agency said.

PTI said India is looking to push electronics manufacturing to $300 billion in the coming six years from $75 billion now with semiconductor chips a crucial part of that ecosystem.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Employees of Foxconn iPhone factory in India hospitalised with food poisoning - report

A few employees of Foxconn, the manufacturer of Apple iPhones and Amazon Firestick, were hospitalised with food poisoning in a southern Indian state, leading to a sit-in protest by their colleagues on Saturday, according to reports.The workers of the Taiwan-based factory in Sriperumbudur town of Tamil Nadu were hospitalised earlier this week, a source told Reuters news agency. However, additional details of their condition are unknown.The incident sparked protests by hundreds of women workers of the factory who blocked the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway at Sriperumbudur town, which is in the outskirts of the city.The demonstrators demanded answers about the...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Alibaba to grow Southeast Asia e-commerce arm to $100b

Alibaba this week revealed an ambitious vision to grow its Southeast Asian e-commerce business to $100 billion in transacted sales as well as a pledge to reach carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030. China s largest e-commerce company unveiled its vision Friday for its Southeast Asian e-commerce arm Lazada in presentation slides uploaded to its site for its annual Investor Day, where it typically shares revenue figures and future strategies of its business units with investors. Alibaba's top executive Daniel Zhang also outlined its carbon emission goals during a presentation Friday.The plan to quintuple Lazada's total gross merchandise...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

India clears $10B incentives to lure chip makers

The Indian government has cleared incentives worth INR760 billion (US$10 billion) to establish more than 20 chip design, components manufacturing and fab units over the next six years. The Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem is targeting two fab units for displays, and ten units each for...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#India News#Semiconductors#Indian#The Press Trust Of India
ZDNet

India to throw billions at creating semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem

The government of India on Wednesday approved a deal that will see the nation put ₹2,30,000 crore, around $30 billion, behind a plan to turn India into a semiconductor manufacturing powerhouse. Broken down, ₹76,000 crore has been slated for creating a so-called semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem, with fabs...
INDIA
austinnews.net

Union Cabinet approves scheme for designing, manufacturing semiconductor chips in India

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a budget of Rs 76,000 crore for designing and manufacturing semiconductor chips in India. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the cabinet sanctioned Rs76,000 crore for the ambitious project, titled Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem, to be spent over a span of six yearsAccording to a statement by the government, the project will have a multiplier effect across different sectors and will help in deeper integration to the global value chain.
INDIA
Shore News Network

India outlines $10 billion plan to woo global chip makers

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India has approved a $10 billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor and display manufacturers, its technology minister said on Wednesday, as part of a deepening push to establish the country as a global electronics production hub. Under the plan, India’s government will extend fiscal support of up...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
China
theiet.org

IBM and Samsung unveil supremely energy-efficient semiconductor design

The companies claim their vertical device architecture could reduce a chip's energy usage to such an extent that smartphones might only need charging once a week. The global semiconductor shortage has highlighted the critical role of investment in chip research and development and the importance of chips in everything from computing, to appliances, communication devices, transportation systems and critical infrastructure.
ENGINEERING
whbl.com

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo unveils self-developed chip for phones

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese smartphone maker Oppo unveiled on Tuesday a new self-developed chip, as the hardware company moves further into the semiconductor sector. The chip, called the MariSilicon X, is a neural processing unit (NPU) that improves images for video and photography taken on smartphones. It will be...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Tamatem raises $11M Series B led by PUBG maker Krafton

The Series B round brings its total raised to over $17 million and values Tamatem at around $80 million, Hussam Hammo, CEO and founder of Tamatem told TechCrunch. Tamatem publishes games relevant to Arabic users and customizes its games to fit the culture. “The users need to feel that the...
VIDEO GAMES
Bisnow

Semiconductor Maker Opening 93K SF Design Center In Atlanta

Midtown Atlanta has attracted yet another large office from a tech company seeking to tap into the area's talent base. Fortune 500 semiconductor maker Micron Technology is opening a 93K SF design center in Midtown next month that would create 500 jobs and include offices, a data center, and research and development operations, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday morning.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Paying Large Companies in America

The Great Resignation – which has seen millions of Americans quitting their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic – is not yet fully understood. According to several surveys, those resigning often cite wanting more flexible work hours and the possibility of working remotely as the main reasons for leaving their jobs – but the search for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Electric boat maker accelerates expansion plans

The hydrofoil manufacturer recently secured a £20m investment. ​Is it a boat? Is it a plane? In truth, it’s a bit of both, and if Swedish firm Candela has anything to do with it our lakes and oceans will soon be filled with electric hydrofoils and heading for a fossil-fuel free future.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RideApart

Honda Unveils H'Ness CB350 Anniversary Edition In India

In October 2020, Honda released a very special motorcycle in the Indian market. When the CB350 made its reappearance as a retro-style naked motorcycle in the Indian market, the rest of the world watched in envy, hoping that this stylish, chic motorcycle would make its way to other markets. Unfortunately, other than Japan in the form of the GB350, the bike would remain strictly an India-only model.
CARS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower after tech-led retreat on Wall St

Shares fell in Asia on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai declined, but shares rose in Sydney. U.S. shares dropped a day after the Federal Reserve said it’s preparing to begin raising rates next year to fight inflation. Traders were also considering other moves by global central banks. The Bank of England became the first central bank among leading economies to raise interest rates to fight inflation. The European Central Bank still plans...
STOCKS
dronedj.com

Archer unveils Maker eVTOL demonstrator certified for trials

Following a year of up-and-down news, Archer Aviation this week gave itself something to smile about with the introduction of its Maker electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) demonstration aircraft. That, and its recent receipt of a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Special Airworthiness Certificate, will enable its first hover test flights later this month – and the promise of going out of 2021 on a high note.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Maker of suicide pod plans to launch in Switzerland

The company behind a 3D-printed pod which can help carry out assisted suicide has said it is confident it could be used in Switzerland as early as next year. Sarco commissioned a Swiss legal expert, who found that the machine did not break any laws in the country. But other...
WORLD
ABC News

ABC News

479K+
Followers
122K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy