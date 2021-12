TNT’s stewardship of live NHL games has proved to be something of a soft launch, as the network’s preexisting contract with All Elite Wrestling has made for a whole lot of late puck drops in the Eastern time zone. Turner Sports has scheduled its NHL Wednesdays around the primetime AEW: Dynamite show, a move that has pushed hockey into the late-night time slot. Over the course of its eight standalone NHL telecasts, which kick off each week at 10:15 p.m. ET, TNT has averaged 235,625 viewers, a rather anemic result given the size of the lead-in audience. Per Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, the AEW: Dynamite installments...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO