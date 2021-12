Last night, 17 Disney-owned channels were dropped by YouTube TV, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, and SEC Network. Those channels have disappeared from the service in the middle of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game and are no longer available. While the channels are dark, YouTube TV is dropping its price to $49.99 (a $15 savings).

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO