ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Smart Self-Help Books To Change Your Life In 2022

By Grazia Contributor
Grazia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you want to find your voice, lose weight, improve your self-esteem...

graziadaily.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
bookriot.com

11 Books About Change to Guide You Through Life’s Seasons

I’ve never really believed in the whole “New Year, New Me” proclamation. It’s a pretty thought, but honestly nothing changed between December 31 and January 1. However, there is something to be said about turning the page in these books about change and getting a new rush of motivation. The real change in the new year for me has always been the new goals that I believe will change my life for the better. But there’s work to be done to make that change a reality.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TODAY.com

This 4-week challenge could help add a decade or more to your life

There are places in the world, called Blue Zones, where people naturally live long, happy, healthy lives. And you don’t have to pack up and move to Okinawa, Japan, or Ikaria, Greece, to increase your lifespan. You can bring the lessons of the Blue Zones to your own life, home, family and neighborhood.
JAPAN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Help#Find Your Voice#Self Esteem
Murfreesboro Post

Joe Dubin: Change your life with these three words

Recently, I was tagged in a picture on Instagram and, naturally, was intrigued. So I went and clicked on the pic but did not recognize the name and the person didn’t look familiar. I was even more intrigued now so I continued reading and came upon this paragraph. “Fast...
LIFESTYLE
Parade

The 14 Best Gifts for the Wellness Enthusiast In Your Life, from a Weighted Blanket to a Coloring Book

Here’s What the Benefits of Lemon Water Actually Look Like (Yes, It Might Give Your Skin an Extra Glow!) Wellness is more than an abstract notion or a buzzword. For many, it is a way of life. From working out and eating a healthy diet to meditating and keeping up with doctor’s appointments, it’s a lifestyle, through and through. Wellness is the pursuit of activities and choices that lead to a state of physical, mental and emotional health. It doing things make you feel well.
YOGA
Wellness Mama

502: Dr Joe Dispenza on Changing Your Thoughts, Emotions, & Life

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 01:02:13 | Recorded on December 6, 2021 | Speaker: Dr Joe Dispenza | Download transcript. Subscribe: Amazon | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Listen Notes | Pandora | RSS | Spotify | Spreaker | Stitcher | TuneIn | YouTube | custom | iHeartRadio.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
Refinery29

What To Get The Book Lover In Your Life (Hint: It’s Not A Book)

Before you add that New York Times #1 best-seller to your cart, plop on a gift receipt, and ship it off to your favorite bookworm, let's consider a few other options. Surprisingly enough, a book might just be the last thing on a reader's wishlist. So, instead of flooding their already abundant bookcases, brimming shelves, and clutter-laden desks with fancy hardcovers, why not open their world to some new ... novelties? (Pun intended.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Providing Credit Services So People Can Live Their Most Financially Free Lives, Doctor Credit Repair Is Here To Help Make Important Financial Changes In Your Life

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / We are often told that hard work and dedication to our work is the best way to create a successful financial life. However, there are numerous other factors that stand in the way of building true wealth. The biggest one is the lack of education on how to manage finances and instruction on how to build wealth. These things impact your credit score, which in turn, impacts your ability to purchase important pieces of your life like a house or a car.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Android Headlines

8 Apps To Help You Live Your Best Life

We live in a smarter world than the one our parents did because of one reason — smartphones. The computer in your pocket has made life comfortable and fun in many ways. It can find you a date, call you a taxi, and get your food delivered to your door. It can even help you manage your entertainment.
CELL PHONES
Telegraph

Jeremy Wade: ‘I self-published a book and lost my life savings’

Jeremy Wade is a television presenter and author, whose worldwide hit TV series River Monsters ran for nine seasons. Other shows include Mysteries of the Deep and Jeremy Wade’s Dark Waters. Jeremy, 65, is single and lives in Somerset. How did your childhood influence your work ethic?. Quite strongly....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
businesstraveller.com

Business Traveller Advent Calendar Day 20: Win your own life story book

On Day 20 of the Business Traveller Advent Calendar, leading biography writing agency Master Storytellers is giving away one of its beautiful Mini Memoir books worth £995, filled with photographs and extended short stories, plus a dedicated interview with a professional writer and five copies of the finished product.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
shorebeat.com

Your True Self

The other day I was having a lovely conversation with a woman who was assigned to speak with me as I am a participant in CHOP’s Family Partners Program. She asked me some very insightful questions, and we have yet to really scratch the surface. One question didn’t come up but was one I thought about later to discuss with her.
KIDS
Kerry Ann Jensen

How Sleeping On Your Side Affects Your Body

According to the National Library of Medicine, we spend a third of our lives asleep. Seventy-four percent of the population prefer to sleep on their side. The 2012 study further reveals that 16 percent of people sleep on their stomachs. And the remaining 10 percent lie on their back. Since we sleep for most of our lives, it's good to know the effect on the body.
Psych Centra

7 Behaviors You Should Never Tolerate in Relationships

We may give people we love free passes sometimes, but there are some behaviors you might not want to accept in any relationship. Toxic relationship behaviors aren’t just about arguing or jealousy. They can also include more subtle actions that affect the way you see yourself and the world.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HuffingtonPost

7 Toxic Phrases People In Relationships Say Without Realizing It

In our closest relationships, it’s easy to speak without thinking. It seems like a good thing: We’re so comfortable with each other we can share whatever is on our mind. But sometimes it can have a negative effect. Off-the-cuff remarks can be misconstrued, and words said in frustration may cut deep.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MindBodyGreen

How To Use The Grey Rock Method To Shut Down Toxic People, From Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If you are in immediate danger, call 911. For anonymous and confidential help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224) and speak with a trained advocate for free as many times as you need. They're available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also speak to them through a live private chat on their website.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy