Smart Self-Help Books To Change Your Life In 2022

I’ve never really believed in the whole “New Year, New Me” proclamation. It’s a pretty thought, but honestly nothing changed between December 31 and January 1. However, there is something to be said about turning the page in these books about change and getting a new rush of motivation. The real change in the new year for me has always been the new goals that I believe will change my life for the better. But there’s work to be done to make that change a reality.
When life’s difficulties come our way it can feel like we are often just surviving but we all know life is so much better when we are thriving. That’s the premise of the new book “Thriving Life: How to Live Your Best Life No Matter the Cards You’re Dealt.”. Xavier...
There are places in the world, called Blue Zones, where people naturally live long, happy, healthy lives. And you don’t have to pack up and move to Okinawa, Japan, or Ikaria, Greece, to increase your lifespan. You can bring the lessons of the Blue Zones to your own life, home, family and neighborhood.
Recently, I was tagged in a picture on Instagram and, naturally, was intrigued. So I went and clicked on the pic but did not recognize the name and the person didn’t look familiar. I was even more intrigued now so I continued reading and came upon this paragraph. “Fast...
Here at Parade.com, we’re all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned. Caregivers are unsung heroes who provide care and support to...
Here’s What the Benefits of Lemon Water Actually Look Like (Yes, It Might Give Your Skin an Extra Glow!) Wellness is more than an abstract notion or a buzzword. For many, it is a way of life. From working out and eating a healthy diet to meditating and keeping up with doctor’s appointments, it’s a lifestyle, through and through. Wellness is the pursuit of activities and choices that lead to a state of physical, mental and emotional health. It doing things make you feel well.
Before you add that New York Times #1 best-seller to your cart, plop on a gift receipt, and ship it off to your favorite bookworm, let's consider a few other options. Surprisingly enough, a book might just be the last thing on a reader's wishlist. So, instead of flooding their already abundant bookcases, brimming shelves, and clutter-laden desks with fancy hardcovers, why not open their world to some new ... novelties? (Pun intended.)
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / We are often told that hard work and dedication to our work is the best way to create a successful financial life. However, there are numerous other factors that stand in the way of building true wealth. The biggest one is the lack of education on how to manage finances and instruction on how to build wealth. These things impact your credit score, which in turn, impacts your ability to purchase important pieces of your life like a house or a car.
We live in a smarter world than the one our parents did because of one reason — smartphones. The computer in your pocket has made life comfortable and fun in many ways. It can find you a date, call you a taxi, and get your food delivered to your door. It can even help you manage your entertainment.
Jeremy Wade is a television presenter and author, whose worldwide hit TV series River Monsters ran for nine seasons. Other shows include Mysteries of the Deep and Jeremy Wade’s Dark Waters. Jeremy, 65, is single and lives in Somerset. How did your childhood influence your work ethic?. Quite strongly....
On Day 20 of the Business Traveller Advent Calendar, leading biography writing agency Master Storytellers is giving away one of its beautiful Mini Memoir books worth £995, filled with photographs and extended short stories, plus a dedicated interview with a professional writer and five copies of the finished product.
The other day I was having a lovely conversation with a woman who was assigned to speak with me as I am a participant in CHOP’s Family Partners Program. She asked me some very insightful questions, and we have yet to really scratch the surface. One question didn’t come up but was one I thought about later to discuss with her.
Many associate philosophy with the study of abstract theories of logic, human nature or the universe. But for University of Notre Dame philosophers Meghan Sullivan and Paul Blaschko it is also a practical approach to the issues of everyday life. Philosophy, they say, offers a sustainable, holistic and battle-tested approach...
According to the National Library of Medicine, we spend a third of our lives asleep. Seventy-four percent of the population prefer to sleep on their side. The 2012 study further reveals that 16 percent of people sleep on their stomachs. And the remaining 10 percent lie on their back. Since we sleep for most of our lives, it's good to know the effect on the body.
We may give people we love free passes sometimes, but there are some behaviors you might not want to accept in any relationship. Toxic relationship behaviors aren’t just about arguing or jealousy. They can also include more subtle actions that affect the way you see yourself and the world.
In our closest relationships, it’s easy to speak without thinking. It seems like a good thing: We’re so comfortable with each other we can share whatever is on our mind. But sometimes it can have a negative effect. Off-the-cuff remarks can be misconstrued, and words said in frustration may cut deep.
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If you are in immediate danger, call 911. For anonymous and confidential help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224) and speak with a trained advocate for free as many times as you need. They're available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also speak to them through a live private chat on their website.
Despite the fact that magnesium is an incredibly important nutrient in the body, magnesium-rich foods aren't talked about nearly as frequently as much as we fuss over our protein, vitamin D, and iron intake. This is unfortunate, as magnesium deficiency is incredibly common. “Magnesium is an unsung hero in the...
Comments / 0