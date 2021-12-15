ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Adrienne Warren, Broadway baby

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VwCUC_0dNeFOK000

Adrienne Warren had studiously avoided ever touching a Tony Award her entire stage career. Her motto was that she'd only hold one if she deserved to.

On Sept 26, 2021, she finally held one. She deserved it.

Warren won the best leading actress Tony for being a one-woman fireball of energy and exhilaration while portraying Tina Turner in the Broadway musical celebrating the rock pioneer's life. A standing ovation greeted her win.

“When they called my name, I think I became a 6-year-old girl,” she says. "I wasn’t expecting to feel that much love from the theater community. I still consider myself a Broadway baby, so I was unbelievably shocked and really grateful and honored.”

The win capped a remarkable year for the actor who during the pandemic lost and gained 30 pounds for a TV role and also co-founded the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, which uses storytelling to dismantle the systems that perpetuate racism.

Her success has made Warren one of The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year, a list that also includes Damson Idris, Simu Liu, Rachel Zegler, Rauw Alejandro and Sidney Sweeney and more.

Warren, who was raised in Chesapeake, Virginia, does not shy away from a challenge and puts in the work. She was twirled in the air nightly for “Bring It On” and toured with the demanding show “Dreamgirls.” In “Shuffle Along,” she played two parts and earned her first Tony nod.

To play Turner for more than two hours a night, eight shows a week, Warren became a lean singing and dancing machine. She began playing Turner in 2018 in England and was nominated for an Olivier Award the following year.

When the show transferred to Broadway, Warren became the front-runner for the Tony until the pandemic stopped theater in its tracks. She turned to a project she never would have been able had “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” been running.

She flew to Mississippi to play civil rights catalyst Mamie Till-Mobley — whose son Emmett Till was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South — in the ABC limited series "Women of the Movement." She lost herself in the softer character. “I didn’t want people to see Adrienne,” she says.

“We are constantly putting the title of superhero on Black women. And yet we are never giving them the opportunity to show how they got their capes,” she says. “I’m interested in the humanization of our heroes.”

Warren also put her energy into the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, fighting for change. She has thrown herself into amplifying voices of those who have no power.

“Black artists have always been in the front lines of change, period," she says. "What we need is for white people to actually understand that they have to change.”

When “Tina” started planning its restart back on Broadway, Warren had to switch back. She had about three months to lose the 30 pounds and then rebuild her muscle mass.

“I had to give myself a little bit of grace because when I started ‘Tina,’ I was in my 20s and I was just so dedicated and I was muscling through, sometimes to a deficit — a lot of times to a deficit — and putting myself and my body through hell. And this time around, I really wanted to stay a bit more true to myself and give myself grace."

She wanted to come back to show the world that Broadway was back and that the coalition wouldn't relent on pushing for change.

“If I wasn’t there, I would have felt horrible. And so that moment was actually the reason I came back, and I’m really, really glad I got to have that,” she says.

Her return — less than a month of performances — was a victory lap before she said goodbye to the show forever on Halloween night and went to South Africa to film “The Woman King,” opposite Viola Davis. She ended the show on a Sunday and was on a plane Monday. How's that for hustling?

Along that way, Warren has found herself new friends with Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey and Victoria Beckham. But, above all, her bond with Turner is cherished.

“I will always be connected to her. And she says the same. I think we’ve always had a connection,” she says. “Her pain will never go in vain and people will continue to be empowered by it all over the world. That’s all I wanted to do.”

———

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

———

For more on AP’s 2021 class of Breakthrough Entertainers, please visit: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-breakthrough-entertainers

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Michael Jackson Musical ‘MJ’ Cancels All Broadway Performances Until After Christmas

In what might be the harshest of the Covid Broadway cancellations, MJ, the new Michael Jackson musical, will not return to Broadway’s Neil Simon Theatre until Monday, Dec. 27, an announcement that wipes out the show’s opportunity for the lucrative pre-Christmas and Christmas Day box office. In a tweeted statement, producers said, “As a result of multiple positive COVID test results within the company, and out of an abundance of caution, ‘MJ’ is canceling all performances through December 26th. Previews will resume Monday, December 27.” The MJ announcement is the most far-reaching of the recent surge in Covid cancellations, which this week...
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA
People

Sandra Bullock Recalls Moment She Told Longtime Partner Bryan Randall About Adopting Daughter Laila

Sandra Bullock is raving about her longtime partner's involvement with raising their children. During Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old actress sat down with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, for a candid conversation about motherhood, where she opened up about the moment she told her partner, photographer Bryan Randall, about her decision to adopt their daughter Laila.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Try Not to Cry as Michael B. Jordan Gushes About Lori Harvey: "I Finally Found What Love Was"

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have done quite a good job at keeping details around their relationship under wraps (aside from a few occasional Instagram flicks). The power couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in November, and after reaching such a huge milestone, Michael is now opening up about how he's gotten so comfortable with their relationship being in the public eye — and how it has prepared him for his upcoming romance film, A Journal For Jordan.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mamie Till Mobley
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Mark Kennedy
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Damson Idris
Person
Oprah Winfrey
studybreaks.com

Is Tyler Perry Losing His Touch?

Though this world-renowned producer quickly rose to the top of the film industry, could his small mistakes ruin everything that he has worked so hard to build?. How many people would be willing to support a film director and producer who chooses quantity over quality when it comes to their work? The truth is, it may be more people than you think. Many audiences have continued to support well-known producer Tyler Perry for years even after finding out that a lot of his projects are rushed.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey and His Wife Stun at Premiere for New Movie

Matthew McConaughey stepped out on the red carpet looking mighty spiffy. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves attended the Sunday premiere of his new film Sing 2. The event took place in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre. McConaughey had a tan suit with a black shirt and slicked back hair. Meanwhile, Alves stunned in a beige gown with numerous tiers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Willow Smith's Net Worth Is Pretty Damn Impressive, TBH

When your parents are bankable Hollywood stars, the pressure to start making your own mark (specifically in the form of a growing number on the balance line of your bank account) has to be intense. Willow Smith has clearly risen to that challenge. Sure, she still has a ways to go to catch up to her parents in the finance department, but considering Will Smith's net worth is estimated to be around $350 million, there's truly no shame in that. Before we get to just how much Willow is worth, let's do a little refresher on her many income streams.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

479K+
Followers
122K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy