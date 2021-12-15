ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'The Bachelorette' recap: Michelle's in love with 3 men, but 1 has to go

GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rdvUr_0dNeEW6N00

Tuesday's episode of "The Bachelorette" saw Michelle Young and her three remaining suitors leaving Minnesota in favor of the beautiful beaches of Mexico for the fantasy suite dates.

It was also the last chance for Brandon J., Joe and Nayte to open up to Michelle like never before if they expected to win one of the two remaining roses up for grabs.

MORE: 'The Bachelorette' recap: Hometowns end with a devastating elimination

Ahead of the dates, Michelle told co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe where she stood with each of the men. She said she had "no concerns" with Brandon J. going into their date. While she "loved" everything she'd seen of Joe so far, their relationship needed to progress a little further. She said Nayte was "a good-looking dude" with "a lot of depth," but Michelle wondered if she loved him more than he loved her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8gZm_0dNeEW6N00
Craig Sjodin/ABC - PHOTO: Michelle and her final three men are off to Mexico on this week's fantasy suite dates on ABC's "The Bachelorette."

Each man passed muster, with Brandon J. telling Michelle, "Since day one when I met you, I knew that you were the one," before vowing, "Till I take my last breath, I will put you first."

Joe noted that Michelle's passion for teaching paired with his ability to bounce back after a devastating sports injury and use that to inspire others would make him and Michelle a "powerful couple."

During their one-on-one date, Michelle asked Nayte point-blank if he was ready for an engagement, to which he responded "most definitely."

That left Michelle wondering ahead of the rose ceremony if she could possibly be in love with all three men, leading to her toughest elimination yet.

Brandon J. added to the tension by interrupting the ceremony to have a word with Michelle alone.

After reiterating his promise to always put her first, they rejoined the other men, where a devastated Joe learned that he was going home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KTvDL_0dNeEW6N00
Craig Sjodin/ABC - PHOTO: Michelle and her final three men are off to for this week's fantasy suite dates on ABC's "The Bachelorette."

Here are the final two men Michelle will choose between in the finale:

Brandon J., 27, a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Oregon

Nayte, 27, a sales executive from Austin, Texas

The three-hour "Bachelorette" finale airs Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Did The Bachelorette Cross The Line With Tayshia's Reveal In The Men Tell All Episode?

Spoilers ahead for the "Men Tell All" special of The Bachelorette Season 18. The Bachelorette Season 18 delivered the traditional "Men Tell All" episode, and there was no shortage of confrontations, unexpected reveals, and crazy moments. Nothing was off-limits in the special about Michelle Young’s season, apparently, even when it came to the hosts themselves. Fans are questioning whether the ABC series went too far when Kaitlyn Bristowe asked Tayshia Adams about the current state of her relationship.
TV SHOWS
Cosmopolitan

Michelle Young Teased Her ‘Bachelorette’ Ending and It Might Not Be What We Thought....

WARNING: There are spoilers in this article! Don’t continue reading if you’re trying to keep the ending of The Bachelorette a surprise!. Michelle Young only has four contestants left on The Bachelorette, which means we’re just weeks away from finding out who wins her season and if she’s currently engaged to them. And while those of us who love spoilers already have a pretty good idea who wins, she revealed that her ending is actually somewhat of a surprise.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Minnesota State
State
Oregon State
realitytitbit.com

Who are Nayte Olukoya's parents from The Bachelorette?

With Season 18 of The Bachelorette nearing its end, the four remaining men are trying to woo Michelle Young and secure the final rose. In October, Reality Steve revealed that Nayte Olukoya had made it all the way to the final of the hit show. So, Reality Titbit has delved...
EDUCATION
Us Weekly

Bachelorette Michelle Young Defends Nayte Olukoya: He Isn’t Overly Confident, Has ‘Layers’

Confident or cocky? Michelle Young opened up about her connection with Nayte Olukoya, defending the season 18 contestant after some of her other suitors questioned him. “When Nayte just stepped out of the limo, he was just very confident — but he didn’t have that overconfidence. He was still nervous,” the 28-year-old teacher exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I was nervous as well. Through the season, [I’ve] always enjoyed peeling back different layers, and, at the moment in the season, I’m really, truly figuring out just how many layers he has.”
TV & VIDEOS
US Magazine

Wells Adams Confesses He Was a ‘Little Bit’ Bummed When Jesse Palmer Was Named ‘Bachelor’ Host Over Him

Every rose has its thorn. Wells Adams has the Bachelor in Paradise bar all to himself, but unfortunately, fans won’t catch him back at the Bachelor Mansion next season. The 37-year-old was passed over as the incoming host of the Bachelor franchise following Chris Harrison‘s official exit in June, with the gig ultimately going to season 5 lead Jesse Palmer. When the news was confirmed in September, Adams couldn’t help but feel “a little bit” bummed.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
cartermatt.com

The Bachelorette spoilers: A fantasy suite twist for Michelle Young, final 3?

Tonight, The Bachelorette is finally back on ABC, and it’s bringing with it one of the most important parts of the season: Fantasy suites. This is typically one of the most emotional episodes of the season for the lead, mostly because they’re having to decide between three people who they care about on some level.
TV SHOWS
TVShowsAce

Bachelor Nation Fans Ask: Could Tayshia Adams Be Next ‘Bachelorette’?

Bachelor Nation fans are speculating if Tayshia Adams might return for another chance as The Bachelorette. Keep reading to find out what they are saying. Viewers tuning in to the Men Tell All special featuring Michelle Young’s former suitors got more than they expected. During the episode that aired Monday, December 6, co-host Tayshia Adams rushed off the stage in tears. What happened?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Injury#The Bachelorette#Abc
Elite Daily

The Bachelorette Fully Spoiled A Major Elimination In Its New Promo

The newest promo for Season 18 of The Bachelorette just revealed a huge spoiler, one that could have a major impact on the whole Bachelor franchise. The promo clip shows Michelle Young eliminating Clayton Echard from The Bachelorette in a super emotional moment. And it’s kind of a big deal.
TV SHOWS
People

Bachelorette Michelle Young Calls Out Jamie Skaar During Men Tell All Special: 'Words Do Matter'

This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelorette. Bachelorette Michelle Young didn't hold back during her season's Men Tell All special. During Monday's episode, the 28-year-old Minnesota native reunited with 15 men who previously competed for her heart. And while some of her interactions with the group went smoothly, her conversation with Jamie Skaar was intense.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WBAL Radio

Watch extended sneak Peeks of 'The Bachelorette' and 'The Bachelor'

Following Tuesday's "Men Tell All" episode, The Bachelorette will treat fans to extended sneak peaks of the conclusion of Michelle Young's journey, as well as Clayton Echard's upcoming season of The Bachelor. Things get real dramatic on The Bachelorette season 18 finale as the men -- Brandon, Joe and Nayte...
TV SHOWS
Elite Daily

Kaitlyn Bristowe Hinted Rodney Mathews Will Be On Bachelor In Paradise

Rodney Mathews became an instant fan-favorite during his time on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. His fun-loving personality and underdog story made fans fall in love with him, even though, in the end, Michelle did not feel the same way. Rodney made it to hometown dates, but did not make the cut for Michelle’s final three, leaving both him and fans heartbroken that his journey was over. However, there’s a chance his journey with Bachelor Nation actually isn’t over, since it sounds like Rodney may make an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise’s next season.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Michelle Young Had the Sweetest Reaction to Clayton Echard Being Bachelor

While the internet at large still seems vaguely lost and confused about why, pray tell, Clayton Echard was cast as ABC’s next Bachelor, Bachelorette Michelle Young couldn’t be more pumped for her ex to find love. Speaking to People, Michelle said she was “excited” to watch Clayton on The Bachelor,...
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy