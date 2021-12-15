ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grazia's Pick Of The Best Books Of 2022

By Lydia Spencer-Elliot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith fresh material from your most-loved writers and amazing...

blackchronicle.com

The best photography books of 2021 | Books

In colonial times, Brazil’s European settlers referred to the malarial, snake-infested jungle of the Amazon as a “green hell”. Sebastião Salgado’s superb Amazônia (Taschen) sees it as a black and white heaven, or as a paradise in the process of being lost – not closed to unworthy human beings but whittled away by farmers and churned up by mining. Salgado mythologises the landscapes he photographs, and his documentation of six years in the Amazon looks like a reprise of the first week in Genesis. As drenching rainstorms retreat from the steaming, apparently molten earth, dry land solidifies; tribal people clamber out of the river and begin to increase and multiply; the creator’s covenant with his biodiverse creation is renewed by a rainbow that arches over the mountains.
PHOTOGRAPHY
inkfreenews.com

‘The Guncle’ Is Book Club Pick

“The Guncle” by Steven Rowley, has been chosen the Adult Book Club pick for December at the Syracuse Public Library,. Rowley is best known for “Lily and the Octopus” and “The Editor.” “The Guncle” is a warm and deeply funny novel about a once-famous gay sitcom star whose unexpected family tragedy leaves him with his niece and nephew for the summer.
SYRACUSE, IN
locusmag.com

TeenVogue Best Books of 2021

TeenVogue has announced their best books of 2021. The 11-title list includes titles and authors of genre interest including:. One Last Stop, Casey McQuiston (Griffin) How The Word is Passed, Clint Smith (Little, Brown) The Gilded Ones, Namina Forna (Delacarte) Blackout, Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ETOnline.com

A TV Fan's Guide for the Best Books to Read This Winter

The New Year will be here soon enough -- and with it, comes the annual return of New Year's resolution lists and goals. If you, like us, are beginning to self-reflect on all of the things you did a lot of this year (Does binge-watching every show on Netflix count as a hobby?) or perhaps on the things you're hoping to do more of come 2022 (like even acknowledging just one of the books on your nightstand) then we have curated the perfect guide for you.
TV SHOWS
locusmag.com

Tor.com Best Books of 2021

The reviewers at Tor.com have announced their top books for 2021. Titles and authors of genre interest include:. The Galaxy, and the Ground Within, Becky Chambers (Harper Voyager) Rule of Wolves, Leigh Bardugo (Imprint) The Ruthless Lady’s Guide to Wizardry, C.M Waggoner (Ace) The Echo Wife, Sarah Gailey (Tor)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nurseryworld.co.uk

Children's books: Best of the bunch

Penny Tassoni and Mel Four (illustrator) Part of a series of Time to.... titles; these little picture books use simple words and colourful illustrations to help explain the reasons we do everyday things, while encouraging children to have a go themselves. There’s a lot packed into these little books, with...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
inquirer.com

The best new romance books

Recent outstanding fall romances feature a funny fake relationship, second chances at love, and an action-packed thriller. The Love Hypothesis is endearing and funny, and hits two catnip tropes for me: a fake relationship and the transformation of a grouch. In a moment of panic, Olive Smith, a brilliant Ph.D....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thethreetomatoes.com

Tomato Reader’s December Book Picks

These three novels selected by our Tomato book reviewers, are perfect company for long winter days and nights. The Lincoln Highway takes place over ten days in 1954. Bewilderment, the love story of a father for his son rang through with heartfelt clarity. Blush is set in a vineyard on Long Island’s North Fork.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Grazia

bell hooks' 10 Best Quotes

All About Love, The Will To Change, Bone Black, Feminism Is For Everybody and Communion, are just a handful of the 30 acclaimed books bell hooks left behind when she passed away aged 69 this week. Born Gloria Jean Watkins, the author and feminist cultural critic published an insightful, inspiring...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WWLP 22News

Books as gifts: A librarian’s top picks

(Mass Appeal) – If you are wondering which books will make the perfect gift this holiday season then listen up! Johanna Douglas from the Edwards Library in Southampton is here with her top picks for readers of all ages.
SOUTHAMPTON, MA
thatgrapejuice.net

Best of 2021: That Grape Juice’s Picks For Best Songs Of The Year

When we last checked in with the best songs of 2020 in December, the world was a drastically different place. Now, many genres – specifically Pop – are leaning on their most reliable stars for comfort. To which, they answered the call. Find out which artist and songs...
MUSIC
thedigitalfix.com

Best movies based on books

Reading is awesome. Everybody knows that – even movie producers. Why else would so many of the most popular movies of all time be based on novels? Exactly. From the Lord of the Rings trilogy to The Shining, and Forrest Gump to Matilda, the number of movies based on books is astronomical, and so we’ve decided to gather the best movies based on books.
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

The Best Winter Break Books, According To Readers And Staff From Powell's

The transportive, immersive and broadening power of books can only be described as nothing short of magic. Among the pages of a freshly cracked novel you can live experiences that are not your own, and with the right incendiary prose you can be moved to action. There’s a reason some books have been banned at certain Orwellian times in history.
PORTLAND, OR
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Best books of 2021: Carole E. Barrowman's picks include 'Razorblade Tears,' 'Clark and Division'

I like to think I’m a good person, but hand me a serial killer novel or a book with brutal murders, and I’ll lick my lips and pour a nice chianti. Not surprisingly, when I revisited the mysteries and thrillers I enjoyed most this year, with a few exceptions, they tilted toward the darker in the genre. So … in the spirit of the season, raise a glass and read a good book. Cheers!
MILWAUKEE, WI
GW Hatchet

Staff’s picks for best holiday movies

Even the scrooges of the holiday season have a movie that they can’t help watching this time of year. It’s easier than ever to watch any holiday movie your heart desires with streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney+ boasting extensive seasonal movie collections. Here are the holiday movies our staff will have on loop over the holidays:
MOVIES
Revolver

Best of 2021: Sigh's Mirai Kawashima Picks Favorite Album, Book, TV of Year

Revolver has teamed with Sigh for an exclusive "neon green with white splatter" vinyl variant of their 2001 album Imaginary Sonicscape. It's limited to 200 — get yours before they're gone!. 2021 has been, without a doubt, one of the most memorable years in modern music history. The invisible...
MUSIC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Photos: Hillary Levin's picks for best photos from 2021

Both this year and last year, the ability to photograph a person’s facial expressions was greatly challenged by the ongoing pandemic — masks have become commonplace. And a photojournalist’s stock in trade is often capturing a moment, and seeing a person’s expression evolve is often key to a successful photograph. In between the alpha and delta — and now omicron — variants of COVID, when the vaccines were helping keep the numbers down, there was a brief window when we could photograph people indoors without their masks. Of course, life did try to get back to a form of normalcy.
PHOTOGRAPHY
TVLine

Kristen Bell Is the Woman in the House: Netflix Satire Sets Premiere — WATCH

Kristen Bell‘s new Netflix comedy possesses TV’s longest title in recent memory. (Maybe ever?) Premiering Friday, Jan. 28, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (or TWITHATSFTGITW, for short) is an eight-episode, limited-run series described as a “darkly comedic, wine-soaked, satirical slant on the psychological thriller that will have you guessing who, what, where, why and how in the hell?! until the very end.” The first trailer introduces us to Anna, a heartbroken woman for whom “every day is the same,” according to the official logline. “She sits with her wine, staring out the...
TV SERIES

