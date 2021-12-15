Best Mosquito Control Companies 2022

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations.

While bug spray or long sleeves may stop you from being eaten alive, you may consider hiring a mosquito control company if you want to remove mosquitoes from your yard. These companies will inspect and evaluate your property to determine the best solution or combination of best solutions to remove or reduce biting insects from your yard. With a combination of sprays, preventative landscaping and reduction of stagnant water, companies can work with you to greatly reduce the mosquito presence in your backyard.

We’ve reviewed 16 different pest and mosquito control companies and ranked the top five below to help you find the best fit for your home and your needs.

Show Summary

Best Ofs

Why We Picked It

Pros & Cons

Why We Picked It

Pros & Cons

Why We Picked It

Pros & Cons

Why We Picked It

Pros & Cons

Why We Picked It

Pros & Cons

The 5 Best Mosquito Control Companies of 2022

Company Company - LogoForbes Advisor RatingForbes Advisor RatingBBB Rating States Serviced Effectiveness GuaranteeLearn More CTA textLearn more CTA below text

What to Look for in a Mosquito Control Company

Chemicals or Natural Sprays

Most mosquito spray companies use “pyrethrins” or “pyrethroids.” The former is a chemical insecticide derived from chrysanthemum flowers, which are toxic to insects. The latter is a synthetic version of the same. Unfortunately, whether the mosquito control company uses the naturally-derived pyrethrin or the synthetic pyrethroid, these sprays are toxic not only to mosquitoes but to a wide range of insects including beneficial ones like butterflies, ladybugs, bees and other pollinators.

The EPA itself acknowledges even those pesticides the agency has approved for use are still highly toxic to bees—killing them on contact and for multiple days after the initial spray treatment. Killing bees is widely understood to be disastrous for the environment. Forbes Advisor does not recommend the use of any chemical compound that will kill bees.

Many mosquito spray companies are now offering alternative“ organic” or “natural” spray options which are marketed as less dangerous to other, beneficial, insect life. Please note that the marketing term “organic” is highly regulated by the USDA and unless a “USDA Certified Organic” seal is present, no product labeled “organic” is subject to government—or any—regulation. Chemicals and pesticides approved for use on products labeled “USDA Certified Organic” are OMRI-listed as such, but even this does not guarantee these chemicals will not harm beneficial lifeforms.

Garlic is one safer alternative, as well as certain plant-based oils. Companies offering alternative sprays also tend to spray later in the day when mosquitoes are more active as opposed to in the middle of the day when bees and other beneficial insects are out. More research is needed to determine how harmful these alternative sprays may be, but they are more than likely less harmful, especially when not sprayed with direct contact onto good insects.

Knowing which type of spray your mosquito control company uses, and how and when that spray is applied, is an important factor when choosing the right company for you.

Other Mosquito Control Methods

Since bee-killing chemical sprays should ideally never be used, the two most important alternative mosquito control methods to consider are source reduction and early intervention. Mosquitoes require stagnant water to develop, so identifying and removing sources of standing water such as fountains, birdbaths, gutters and garbage cans will stop mosquito larvae from developing.

For fountains, ponds, or other sources of water that cannot be drained, early intervention can be accomplished by homeowners (or pest control companies) placing mosquito dunks in the water. These small tablets contain bacteria that feeds on mosquito larvae but is relatively harmless to other wildlife and people. Ponds can also be stocked with koi fish, turtles, frogs or crayfish, all of which are voracious eaters of mosquitoes and their larvae.

Many mosquito control companies will also offer evaluation and advice on how to landscape your yard to minimize mosquito breeding areas without sacrificing a beautiful lawn. Companies that offer a package of “integrated pest management”, a combination of many methods designed to seamlessly work together both reactionarily and preventatively, will likely be your best bet. Choosing those companies focused not just on chemical or natural sprays, but also on alternative control methods, will make sure you don’t damage the vital natural ecosystem around your home.

Packaged Whole House Pest Management

Many companies offer mosquito control as one of many other pest control services. Most companies featured on our list also offer pest control for a wide variety of bug species, as well as rodents, birds, lizards, rats and other common household pests. If you have problems with other pests in your home or want to make sure you never do, look for a company that offers bundled or packaged pest management. This will often save you thousands of dollars and hours of time a year since companies can send the same technician out to provide mosquito control and other services that your home may need.

Free Estimates and Inspections

The five companies featured on our list all offer free estimates, but not all of them offer free inspections. Saving money while you’re still determining the types of services you may need, or finding the best fit company for you, is especially important so look for companies with no obligation, free inspections and free estimates.

Qualified Technicians, Licenses and Reputation

Finally, you’ll want to do some research into the reputation of the mosquito control company and make sure they have licensed, qualified technicians. These technicians will be wandering around your property, and if they are providing additional pest control services, investigating every nook and cranny of your home, so finding companies with reputable, qualified people is a must. We’ve featured five excellent companies on our list above but make sure to read company reviews on sites such as Google, Facebook or Yelp, especially when dealing with these nationwide companies that have specific franchise operations in your state.

Questions to Ask a Mosquito Control Company Before You Hire

What mosquito control methods will the company be utilizing? Does it use integrated pest management techniques?

One of the first, and most important questions to ask is which mosquito control methods the company normally utilizes and if it uses integrated pest management techniques. Determining if a company uses chemical sprays, “natural” sprays and/or other methods can help you make an informed decision on the best fit company for you. Once a company comes to do an inspection and evaluation, it will probably be able to give you a more specific answer of what techniques the technicians plan to use.

Which chemical sprays are safe for children, pets, etc.?

If the mosquito control company does use sprays or determines it needs to based on your home’s pest situation, determining which chemicals the company uses is incredibly important. Making sure that all chemicals are EPA-certified and are safe for your children or pets (or your neighbors’ children and pets) remains vital.

Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT) was used as an insecticide in the 1940s and led to widely-studied environmental and health impacts and has been identified as a likely cause of birth defects. Organophosphates and other chemicals developed for use as insecticides or in chemical warfare have been used widely in pest control and agriculture before, and have since been banned. It often takes years to determine the long-term effect a chemical actually has on our health and environment, so it’s wise to be cautious about the use of insecticides in the spaces you and your loved ones frequent.

Are pest technicians trained, qualified and licensed?

Confirm the technicians that the company sends out to your home are well-trained, have the appropriate qualifications and are licensed by the appropriate state pesticide regulatory office. These technicians will be in and out of your yard so knowing that they are reputable and well-qualified is incredibly important. Remember, however, that these technicians are also selling you a product: do careful research and consult independent, third-party scientific sources before choosing to buy a sales pitch from someone selling you a service for profit.

Does the company require a long-term contract? What are the costs?

Many companies require a long-term contract or will heavily encourage you to sign one, since most pest control treatments require multiple visits to your home. If the company does require a long-term contract you should carefully read the terms of the contract and calculate what the costs are.

Does the company guarantee work? What are the terms?

All the companies featured on our best-of list guarantee their work. You should determine what the terms of these guarantees are so you know if and when things do not go as planned, what you are entitled to in terms of re-visits by the company for further treatment and so on.

Methodology

To determine the best mosquito control company ranking, the Forbes Home Improvement editorial team analyzed third-party data on almost 15 major companies, with each company’s star rating determined by evaluating a variety of metrics, including:

BBB grade (20%)

States serviced (20%)

BBB accreditation (15%)

Bacterial/viral disinfection (20%)

Effectiveness guarantee (15%)

Free inspection (5%)

Online quote available (5%)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the most effective form of mosquito control?

Do mosquito control companies really work?

What do professionals use to spray for mosquitoes?

Next Up in Home Improvement

How Much Does Pest Control Cost?

What Is The Best Way To Prevent A Pest Infestation?

How Much Does Hiring An Exterminator Cost?

Information provided on Forbes Advisor is for educational purposes only. Your financial situation is unique and the products and services we review may not be right for your circumstances. We do not offer financial advice, advisory or brokerage services, nor do we recommend or advise individuals or to buy or sell particular stocks or securities. Performance information may have changed since the time of publication. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Forbes Advisor adheres to strict editorial integrity standards. To the best of our knowledge, all content is accurate as of the date posted, though offers contained herein may no longer be available. The opinions expressed are the author’s alone and have not been provided, approved, or otherwise endorsed by our partners.

Chauncey grew up on a farm in rural northern California. At 18 he ran away and saw the world with a backpack and a credit card, discovering that the true value of any point or mile is the experience it facilitates. He remains most at home on a tractor, but has learned that opportunity is where he finds it and discomfort is more interesting than complacency.

Lexie is an assistant editor who is responsible for writing and editing articles over a wide variety of home-related topics. She has almost four years’ experience in the home improvement space and harnessed her expertise while working for companies like HomeAdvisor and Angi (formerly Angie’s List).