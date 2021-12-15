ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Overwatch’ Winter Wonderland 2021 Orisa Skin Revealed

By Kris Holt
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Blizzard has unveiled another of this year’s Winter Wonderland skins before the event goes live. For those who were paying attention during the event reveal, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. The teaser showed Orisa...

