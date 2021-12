If you loved laughing while watching the first season of Kenan, then you’re going to love how much you’re going to get in the next few weeks. First, the NBC comedy returns with a holiday-themed episode on December 15, as the morning show’s team prepares for the annual Holiday Spectacular. But Kenan (Kenan Thompson, who is also an executive producer) is upset when his brother Gary (Chris Redd) pursues a new client. Plus, Kenan’s father-in-law, Rick (Don Johnson) tries to unseat Tami (Taylor Louderman) as the leader of the band, and executive producer Mika (Kimrie Lewis) feels her work is unappreciated. Then, Season 2 officially kicks off with back-to-back episodes on Monday, January 3.

