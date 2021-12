This take on the classic autumn side has the right amount of sweetness and irresistible buttery flavor, not to mention the right balance of creamy and crunchy. Crushed cornflakes make the topping extra crisp, but you can skip them if you want. The two cups of mini marshmallows called for may not cover your entire casserole, allowing a little of that sweet potato filling to peek out, but feel free to use more marshmallows to cover it all the way (and look for gelatin-free ones to keep this dish strictly vegetarian). With all its flavors and textures combined, this quintessential holiday dish will have everyone coming back for more.

