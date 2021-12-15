ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nene Leakes Lists 'Breathtaking' Georgia Home Months After Losing Husband

By Kelly Fisher
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Nene Leakes is listing her Georgia home for nearly $3.5 million. The television personality and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum reportedly purchased the Duluth mansion in 2015.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Leakes, 54, bought the behemoth for $2,075,000 at that time. Now, she’s listing it for $3,495,000, which is after a price cut of more than $300,000, listing information shows. The sale comes months after Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes , died after a long cancer battle. He was 67 .

Leakes’ Georgia home is a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion, spanning nearly 10,000 square feet. The “breathtaking” home includes a pool, a wrap-around patio, a gourmet kitchen and other features, according to the listing :

“This unique Mediterranean home gives you West Coast vibes. Golf course lot with gorgeous views and impeccable landscaping. The curb appeal is outstanding and the outdoor lighting is breathtaking at night. The resort-style main level walk out pool has amazing waterfall features accompanied by a full wrap around covered patio. This home provides plenty of natural lighting. The gourmet kitchen features 10 foot tall cabinetry, Viking appliances, marble countertops, oversized island and if that isn't enough it also has a full 2nd Chefs kitchen. Spectacular designer chandeliers and light fixtures throughout! The huge owner's suite is complete with fireplace, a beautiful free standing tub and his/her double vanity. The main attraction is the enormous custom designer closet, this is a homeowners dream... complete with glass door built-ins, jewelry cases, shoe racks, mirrors and much more. The finished basement features an entertainment bar, custom wall seating for your VIP guest, wine storage, theatre room with Swarovski Crystals inlay throughout the entire ceiling, game room and a beauty salon (which can be re-converted to a bedroom). You won't find anything else like this in the community!”

