Traveler arrested at Newark Airport after TSA finds gun, ammo concealed in soap

NEWARK, N.J. (WCBS 880) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday after security agents discovered a handgun and ammunition “artfully concealed” in his checked baggage.

Transportation Security Administration agents said the gun was found taped and wrapped in an ace bandage and several bullets were found inside a hollowed-out bar of soap on Monday.

When a TSA agent spotted the items, Port Authority Police were contacted and the traveler was called to return to the airline check-in counter, where he was arrested.

The unidentified man allegedly told officials that the gun was given to him by a deceased relative, and he was planning to take it to Lagos, Nigeria.

“This individual knew what was in his checked bag and he intentionally [attempted] to conceal both the gun and ammunition to bring overseas,” said Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey. “In addition to screening carry-on bags, TSA officers also screen all checked baggage before it is permitted to be loaded onto an airplane. This was a good catch on the part of our officers.”

Officials said he is facing weapons charges.

TSA officials said over 15 guns have been caught at Newark Airport checkpoints in 2021.

The incident Monday came roughly two weeks after a man from Georgia was arrested at Newark Airport with a stolen, loaded handgun in his carry-on .