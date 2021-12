Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is demanding that all school districts and local health agencies around the state end all COVID-19 health orders following a judge's ruling last month. Schmitt sent a letter yesterday to local officials, threatening "enforcement action" if they don't rescind and cease enforcement and publicizing of health orders, mask mandates, quarantine orders, or other orders that were declared null and void by the recent decision." The demand follows a Cole County judge's ruling that said COVID related health orders should be lifted.

